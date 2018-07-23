– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Abba Moro declares for Senate
23rd July 2018 - Mesut Ozil retirement welcomed by Bayern Munich president
23rd July 2018 - 3 detained for providing information to police
23rd July 2018 - IPOB demands release of Dasuki, El-Zakzaky
23rd July 2018 - Alleged N630m loan: School asks court to order bank to unseal its premises
23rd July 2018 - Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner
23rd July 2018 - 41 prison inmates regain freedom in Ebonyi
23rd July 2018 - Do I look like I’m losing sleep? Oshiomhole asks PDP
23rd July 2018 - Oshiomhole to Ngige: Inaugurate boards or be suspended from the party
23rd July 2018 - GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry
Home / Elections / National / Abba Moro declares for Senate
MORO

Abba Moro declares for Senate

— 23rd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has formally declared his intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 general elections.

Moro disclosed this while briefing newsmen, in Otukpo, on Saturday, after a tour round the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South Senatorial District popularly known as Zone C.

According to Moro, “This press conference is to formally declare my intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C) Senate. I have been in the field for the last one week to intimate my people of my intention.

“What I have done is to feel the pulse of our people to ask them if I can be supported to run for the seat. As a democrat, I feel that is the right thing to do. I have consulted widely with leaders of the party and elders of the land.

“And having gone round the nine local government areas, I am convinced that I have the support of the people to run for the senate of the Benue south senatorial district.

“I have followed the politics of Benue south assiduously for many years learning under Senator David Mark. I know the dreams of our people and I have tried to help in the execution of his mandate for the people.

“All these years, I have been a teacher at the Benue State Polytechnics. I have been Council chairman, I have been chairman and pro-chancellor of two federal univeristies.

READ ALSO: 3 detained for providing information to police

“I have been a minister of the federal Republic of Nigeria. I have been DG David Mark Campaign Organization among other positions I have held.

“I want to bring these wealth of experience to bare on the senatorial district.

Moro, who is contesting on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), promised to ensure the completion of ongoing projects by Senator David Mark as well as initiate other projects that would positively impact on the development of the senatorial district.

“In this trying moment, I believe nobody stands a better chance of doing what we should do for our people. Ending my consultation in Otukpo, haven listened to the people, in 2019, I’m going to contest for the senate of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.

“I will ameliorate the circumstances of our people. Bursary and scholarships will be reintroduced as well as Youth employment. I will also use my experience and exposure to attract investment to the district,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MORO

Abba Moro declares for Senate

— 23rd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has formally declared his intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 general elections. Moro disclosed this while briefing newsmen, in Otukpo, on Saturday, after a tour round the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South…

  • POLICE

    3 detained for providing information to police

    — 23rd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A middle-aged man, Austin Onodaro and two others identified as Ugochukwu Igbo and David Magini have allegedly be detained at the ‘C’ Division of the Delta State Police Command. They were allegedly clamped into detention cell, last Friday, when they lodged a report at the police station about a corpse that was…

  • IPOB

    IPOB demands release of Dasuki, El-Zakzaky

    — 23rd July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on International Criminal Court (ICC), in the Hague, to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey court judgements and orders by releasing the former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki and Sheikh El-Zakzaky who were granted bail by different courts but refused…

  • COURT

    Alleged N630m loan: School asks court to order bank to unseal its premises

    — 23rd July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A private school in Abuja, WhitePlains British School, has asked the Federal High Court to  stop First Bank of Nigeria limited from taking over the administration of the school. In addition, the school was pressing for an order directing the bank to remove all the fences it had raised blocking all gates…

  • NAVY

    Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner

    — 23rd July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Nigerian Navy said it has handed over a suspected illicit vessel back to its owner without conclusion of investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Acting Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Commodore Ibrahim Gwaska, told newsmen on Sunday, during handover of the damaged vessel, MV OGO OLUWA,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share