Abba Kyari: A case of Good versus Evil

Why single out Punch for court action when the paper only reported what has been a live radio broadcast? Why the threats now to sue Waziri Kyari and the Police DSP when both had been detained by the DSS and Police both of which have prosecutorial power? Why didn’t the DSS and the police charge them to court if there were no truth in the veracity of their claims? In fact the DSP made a damning revelation that for the period he was detained and denied access to his family and lawyer only his statement is contained in his case file and no petition or statement from the supposed complainant. He also claimed he was abducted by ten truck loads of DSS operatives from his home. Whose interest was the DSS serving then? What were the contents of the statements he averred to the DSS? It is baffling that neither the police nor DSS charged him of any crime? This is why I referred to the presidential statement as mere political theatrics that are never made to be ventilated in court, otherwise, like in a case of Good v Evil both the Human Rights Radio and Punch Newspaper will be too happy to be sued in an open court where the facts will be looked at and not the influence and almighty power of the presidency.

Facts that must not be lost on us are that citizen Waziri deserves justice; he was defrauded, he paid money to a specified account, he knew the COS one-on-one and they had communications and interactions before and after the transaction went sour. He was detained, brutalized and intimidated in his quest for justice. If Abba Kyari , the COS did not defraud him as he claimed, who did? Unraveling who did should not be too hard a kernel for the police, DSS and EFCC to crack except maybe there is a high level executive interference and conspiracy to shut him up and deny him of justice.