Abaribe may sue DSS

— 25th June 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, is contemplating legal action against the Department of State Security (DSS) over his arrest and detention.

His lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, told Daily Sun yesterday that Abaribe, who was arrested last Friday, is contemplating suing the DSS over his incarceration.

Ume said: “The senator is still in detention. I was there (yesterday) morning by 9am and I visited again this evening. We are contemplating legal action for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights, but that will depend on the outcome of the next meeting with him, and the decision of his family members.”

The DSS reportedly arrested Abaribe last Friday, allegedly on his way to the salon to cut his hair.
Ume alleged that his client’s arrest was connected with allegations that he was supporting, aiding and sponsoring the proscribed body, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The lawyer disclosed that the security operatives raided and searched Abaribe’s house, in company with the senator, who was brought from the DSS headquarters, for over six hours, from 5pm 11pm, before he was taken back. He added that the DSS denied the senator access to his lawyer, family members and doctor.

He also disclosed that the arrest was contained in a June 2, 2018, search warrant, which directed DSS operatives who searched Abaribe’s house to “focus and search for arms and ammunition and any other incriminating document,” while the alleged crime was “aiding and supporting a proscribed body,” that is, IPOB.

According to him, “of all the 27 items seized and taken away, none could be all they wanted to see in terms of arms and ammunition or stored bags of Ghana Must Go for sponsoring the said IPOB.

“But, unfortunately, two of the 27 items include two handsets of two US citizens found in the home. One of the laptops taken include that of an educationist containing examination questions slated to be set for students on June 25, 2018. All pleas for the questions to be copied were refused.”

The lawyer, who noted that he was worried at the turn of events, said: “Senator Abaribe, the surety to Nnamadi Kanu, is to appear in court on June 26, 2018, but on June 22, Senator Abaribe was arrested and detained incommunicado.”

