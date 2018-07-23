This decision, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, was due to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Swiss authorities and civil societies. Also, the Special Assistant to the President on Judicial Reform, Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu, explained that government decision followed a Swiss court order prior to the repatriation of the loot that it would be returned to the Nigerian government on the condition that the World Bank would supervise the utilisation of the fund and prevent its mismanagement and re-looting.

Government said the repatriated Abacha loot will be shared using the Conditional Cash Transfer, a safety net component of the Social Investment Programme (SIP), which supports the poorest in the society, by providing N5,000 monthly to each beneficiary. It was one of the campaign promises of Muhammadu Buhari’s led All Progressives Congress (APC). Besides, government has promised that the cash transfer will be stringently monitored to ensure transparency. Even though cash transfer programmes are done globally, we align with critics’ position that channeling the Abacha loot into the social investment programme is not the best thing to do with such hefty amount.

Despite the fact that Nigeria’s extreme poverty status is rising as recently confirmed by the renowned US-based Brookings Institution, investing the loot in infrastructure projects would have been the best option. Moreover, the cash transfer payment is a populist programme, which can serve as a bait to get votes in the forthcoming general election.

The government’s revelation that the implementation of the cash transfer programme will cover the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as against the 19 states that initially subscribed to the SIP, is not convincing. Many Nigerians doubt government’s approved mechanisms to identify the poor and vulnerable households as contained in the National Social Register designed by the immediate past administration of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in collaboration with the World Bank.