Abacha loot: Reps probe use of recoveries

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to investigate how successive governments from 1998 to date have utilised monies recovered from the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

The investigation, which will be carried out by an Ad-hoc Committee, is to cover the tenures of General Abdusalami Abubakar, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent administration.

The Ad-hoc committee is to ascertain the exact amount so far recovered from the former head of state, where the monies were recovered from, the amount paid for legal services if any, and how balance of the funds were utilised.

The committee which also mandated to identify all the agreements signed by the government as part of efforts to recover the loot and ascertain if such agreements were in tandem with the 1999 constitution (as amended), is expected to report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative actions.

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored under matters of urgent public importance by Sunday Kirimi on plans by the executive to share $322 million, being the last tranche of the Abacha, from Switzerland, without recourse to the National Assembly.