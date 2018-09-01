Abacha loot belongs to Niger-Delta – Evah

to tell the panel and the whole world that both Abubakar and Obasanjo conspired against Abacha because both of them saw Abacha as their common enemy, and what was Abacha’s offence? His offence was that he jailed Obasanjo and was also set to retire General Abdusalam Abubakar from the Army before his sudden death.

These two former leaders because they hate Abacha and were also afraid of naming the real looters of that money then decided to hang it on Abacha’s neck because the man is now dead. They know that a dead man can’t defend himself.

I wanted Oputa Panel to set up an independent committee to determine whether it was Abacha that physically stole and took the Nigerian money to foreign countries. Let them show us the CCTV of how Abacha was carrying the money to those countries. Was it by aeroplanes or through banks that he transferred the money? Where are the banks that Abacha transported the money to?

Another thing I put in my petition to Oputa Panel was that Abacha wanted to become President of Nigeria, and the then existing five political parties then adopted him as their sole presidential candidate.

Then how can somebody who wants to become president of Nigeria then carry this huge sum of money abroad? Was he thinking of going on exile? No. Abacha was not thinking of going on exile. So, Nigerians should think deeper. It was a conspiracy between Obasanjo and General Abdusalam Abubakar to hang this money on Abacha’s neck because they know a dead man can’t defend himself. Again, Obasanjo and Abdusalam Abubakar conspired against Abacha in order to divert the attention of Nigerians, and people of the South West from the ignoble roles both of them played in the sudden death of late M.K.O Abiola. It is unfortunate that Obasanjo and Abubakar can go to this length to destroy Abacha’s name. This money the two of them referred to as Abacha loot is even money that other political leaders and office holders before Abacha came and looted. But Obasanjo and Abubakar knowing that Abacha is dead and that he can’t fight for himself decided to call this money Abacha loot. Again to show you the kind of characters Obasanjo, and Abdusalam Abubakar are, they also jointly conspired to name May 29, Democracy Day instead of June 12 just to spite late M.K.O Abiola.

Are you talking about all previous looted money or just this 528 million dollars being brought from Switzerland?