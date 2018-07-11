Aba trader disappears searching for God

Chuks Onuoha

Matthew Chapter 6:33, says: “Seek ye first, the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.”

The foregoing biblical injunction may no doubt have propelled John Mathew Ezinne, an Aba-based petty trader to abandon his Catholic faith in search of salvation in a new generation church.

Ezinne, 58, who hails from Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was managing his business with his wife until he lost his shop to government some years ago. With that, their fortune dimmed, but notwithstanding, the couple clung to God hoping that things would improve until one fateful day in 2017, when their female neighbour spoke to them about a new generation (names withheld) where signs and wonders happen.

He attended the programme of the church for first time in Aba, liked their approach, especially prayers and ministration, and decided to be attending their programmes, even as he remained in his Catholic faith.

Ezinne had attended various programmes of his new found church for about the six months before he allegedly received a telephone call from the senior pastor of the church at its headquarters urging him to come to the Abia State capital and participate in a ‘power-packed programme.’

Daily Sun gathered that it was while searching for the Umuahia address of the church that Ezinne was reportedly abducted and has since not been seen nor heard from.

His wife, Fidelia, a petty trader and mother of four, narrated the circumstances behind the disappearance of her husband and how she tried to dissuade him from embarking on that journey that led to his disappearance on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

She spoke at the premises of Zone 9 Police headquarters in Umuahia, calling on the Assistant Inspector General of Police; Mr Hosea Karma to help unravel the mystery behind her spouse’s the disappearance.

How her husband went missing

“He first attended the programme of the church in Aba, after he was convinced about the efficacy of their prayers by a nurse that runs patent medicine shop in our building. He came back one day and said that the pastor of the church asked that he should bring me to the programme, but I told him that I wasn’t interested because we are Catholics. They went to the church there every Thursday for prayers for about four months before Christmas.

“On Thursday, February 22 this year, they had concluded their programme in Aba, and he told me that he was going to join another programme of the church holding in Umuahia, and I asked him not to go, that he should rather remain in our Catholic Church in Aba. He refused, saying that he was aware that our church exists, but that he wanted to go to the Umuahia programme, because he was satisfied with them. So, on 23 February, he left for Umuahia, but something happened and he did not reach Umuahia that evening and came back to our church and joined them in the programme they were holding there.