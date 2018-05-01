The Sun News
Aba shoemaker wins N10m Fidelity Bank promo

— 1st May 2018

Mr Batholomew EkeneChukwu Nnalue of Aba Shoe Plaza, Aba, has won the N10 million star prize of the Fidelity Bank’s Get Alert in Millions(GAIM) Reloaded promo.

At the monthly, bi-monthly and the grand finale draws conducted at the bank’s Lagos headquarters on Monday, Nnalue won the mega million star prize, while Nwasike Olivia Chidera and Augustine Glory Nkiru won N3million apiece from the bimonthly draws for the South East and South South respectively, while Imoedemhe Presby Osi and Jennifer Chinyere Nnanna from South South and South East respectively also won N2 million each.
Commending the customers for their loyalty, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, said the sixth-month promo, which came to a close with the event, was another way of saying thank you to the customers for their support.

“If you see the growth in our customers’ account, you will know that our customers have been very loyal indeed to the bank”, he added.
Earlier, the Executive Director , Shared Services and Products, Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, said the promo was part of the bank’s contribution to the financial inclusion agenda of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to extend the saving culture to many Nigerians.
Going down memory lane, Mrs Ugochukwu said the bank’s promo in recent times have afforded customers the opportunity to enjoy extra-ordinary benefits that came along with banking with Fidelity.

Her words: “In the last two years, a quarter of a billion naira has been spent in cash award and consolation prizes. In the GAiM (Get Alert in Millions)promo, total amount won was N105 million and in GAIM Reloaded that we are ending today, total amount won was N110 million. Today alone, N29million would be won.The total number of cash winners, in the first GAIM promo, it was 63; the GAIM Reloaded it was 77 winners, making a total of 140 cash winners , 192 consolation prizes and 332 winners in the two promos.

In the last five years, we had over a thousand winners; and you have everything that you can imagine, from three duplexes being won, N35 million in rent support for 252 people, N80 million in scholarship; N25 million and 25 cars won under the cash and cars promo.

This promo is one of those we are very proud of at Fidelity.It afforded our customers yet another opportunity to enjoy extra-ordinary benefits that come along with banking with us.
“We started this promo in October 2017. So far, we had conducted five draws.And based on the monthly and bi-monthly draws, 153 winners have emerged so far, N81million and several consolation prizes have been won.”

