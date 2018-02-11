Aaron Samuel to join Eagles teammates Idowu, Ogude at Amkar

Amkar Perm are working on a deal to sign CSKA Moscow striker Aaron Samuel before the close of the winter transfer market on February 22.

The Nigeria international has the blessings of the leadership of the Army Men to travel to Turkey, where Amkar Perm are holding a training camp ahead of the resumption of the Russian Premier League.

Manager of the Red and Blacks, Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, will monitor Samuel when his team face Montenegrin team FK Budućnost Podgorica in a friendly on February 11.

In the first half of the season, the Super Eagle started only five matches for CSKA in the Premier League, and two other appearances were made off the bench, and it is thought he is in search of a new team where he can play on a regular basis to improve his chances of a recall to the national team ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Samuel, who has a contract with CSKA Moscow until the summer of 2021, has also worn the jerseys of Guangzhou R&F, Sarpsborg 08 and Vålerenga.

Nigeria internationals Brian Idowu and Fegor Ogude play for Amkar Perm.