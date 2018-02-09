Aare Gani Adams tasks Buhari on herdsmen killings

• Condemns murder of SARS commander

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to mandate security agents to arrest the blood-thirsty maniacs on the rampage in the country, masquerading as herdsmen, and bring them to justice, to avoid a total breakdown of law and order.

“The first fundamental right of a Nigerian is the right to life. It is when you are alive that you can enjoy other rights. Once this right is taken away from you, through killings and murder, you cannot enjoy any other right. Nigerians demand right to life. More than a thousand Nigerians have been killed in the last one year. Is Nigeria at war? There is more to all these killings,” Adams said, in a statement on his behalf by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who described the killing of the Officer-in-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Saki Unit, Oyo State Police Command, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Tuesday night, as ‘one killing too many, declared the spate of insecurity in the country as worrisome.

The assistant superintendent of police (ASP) was killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest on the Saki-Ogbooro Road in Oke-Ogun area of the state.

Adams said all right-thinking Nigerians must condemn activities of the killers “who are now bold enough to start killing security officers.”

He also vowed that Yorubaland will resist any conspiracy “aimed at killing our people at will.

“The diplomacy of the Yoruba on national issues, especially when it borders on security, should not be misconstrued for cowardice. It is part of our nature to accommodate people from other ethnic nationalities; but, now, our people cannot go to their farms again because of fear of the unknown. The Federal Government must immediately check activities of these killers to avoid plunging the country into an avoidable war.

“There is no war in Nigeria, there is no famine, no earthquake, but the number of Internally displaced people (IDPs) in the country is more than what obtains in a country where there is war. Murder of Nigerians, including pregnant women and children, continues everyday. What is really going on?

“Perception is everything. The federal government is not helping its own image with the belief by Nigerians that the presidency is always silent when the issue concerns Fulani herdsmen.