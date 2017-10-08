The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Using calisthenics for social re-orientation
8th October 2017 - A word on welfare programme for unemployed graduates
8th October 2017 - The Las Vegas massacre
8th October 2017 - More on the restructuring debate
7th October 2017 - BREAKING: Nigeria picks World Cup ticket, beats Zambia
7th October 2017 - New Computer Village: Govt meets stakeholders over relocation of ICT market
7th October 2017 - Catalonia referendum: Thousands rally for Spanish unity
7th October 2017 - London car incident not terror-related, authorities say
7th October 2017 - U.S rap star Nelly arrested for Rape
7th October 2017 - 2019: No one should stop Fayose – Ladoja
Home / Voices / A word on welfare programme for unemployed graduates

A word on welfare programme for unemployed graduates

— 8th October 2017

As we are marking Independence Day today, I want ask our leaders this question: is it impossible for jobless people to receive salaries at the end of every month?

Those countries that pay the unemployed stipends every month, are they richer than Nigeria? Are they from the moon?

When will Nigerian politicians and treasury looters sit down to consider the plight of the poor – that is if they still have conscience and fear of God – make provisions for the welfare of the downtrodden masses?

When will Nigeria have leaders that are really concerned about the people? Really, the devil has taken over the leadership of the country. This country has been cursed with selfish and self-centred leaders. To put it mildly, God is angry with our leaders. His divine anger will soon be unleashed on them.

Romanus Idiroko, 08057907482

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Nigeria picks World Cup ticket, beats Zambia

— 7th October 2017

The Super Eagles of Nigeria this evening in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State defeated the Chipolopolo of Zambia by 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier encounter. Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi shot  Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup finals  in Russia with a goal, the only one in the tense encounter that saw both teams putting in…

  • New Computer Village: Govt meets stakeholders over relocation of ICT market

    — 7th October 2017

    By Emeka Anokwuru Lagos State Government has assured residents of Katangowa, in AgbadoOke-Odo Local Council Development Area, host community of the new Computer Village, that their interest, whether personal or collective, will be protected even as plans are being concluded to flag off the project. Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, WasiuAbiolaAnifowose, who represented…

  • 2019: No one should stop Fayose – Ladoja

    — 7th October 2017

    …says APC should perish thought of taking power from PDP in Ekiti in 2018 Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashid Ladoja has said that no one in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) should stop Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose from contesting for Presidency in 2019 saying it is the governor’s fundermantal human rights…

  • Senate tasks Police  boss on housing scheme

    — 7th October 2017

    Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has advised the Inspector General of Police , Mr Ibrahim Idris to do everything within his power to provide decent and affordable shelter  for  personnel of the Force . He counseled that the ongoing housing projects for policemen in different parts of the country…

  • Okowa gets Dignity Of Man award at UNN 57th Founders’ Day

    — 7th October 2017

      From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has bagged the ‘Dignity of Man Award’ of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The award was conferred on Okowa at the 57th Founders’ Day ceremony of UNN, which was attended by the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The Sultan of Sokoto,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share