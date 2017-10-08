A word on welfare programme for unemployed graduates

As we are marking Independence Day today, I want ask our leaders this question: is it impossible for jobless people to receive salaries at the end of every month?

Those countries that pay the unemployed stipends every month, are they richer than Nigeria? Are they from the moon?

When will Nigerian politicians and treasury looters sit down to consider the plight of the poor – that is if they still have conscience and fear of God – make provisions for the welfare of the downtrodden masses?

When will Nigeria have leaders that are really concerned about the people? Really, the devil has taken over the leadership of the country. This country has been cursed with selfish and self-centred leaders. To put it mildly, God is angry with our leaders. His divine anger will soon be unleashed on them.

► Romanus Idiroko, 08057907482