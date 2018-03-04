The Sun News
Home / Voices / A word on the forthcoming Adamawa central senatorial election

A word on the forthcoming Adamawa central senatorial election

— 4th March 2018

Take it or leave it, the election is just around the corner. Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone comprises Yola-North, Yola-South, Fufore, Gerei, Song, Gombi and Hong. It is the senatorial zone that produces eminent citizens of the state, who have remarkably shaped the destiny of not only the state, but the country as a whole.

Therefore, the senatorial zone needs a very powerful individual to represent the constituency at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. One individual that fits in is the current chairman of Fufore Local Government, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya. His administration has been described as the most human friendly local

government ever witnessed since the creation of Fufore LGA.

Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya, has virtually touched all the sectors of human endeavour in the local government. He would no doubt replicate that in the Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone as the senator representing the constituency.

He will do more on his desire in moving the senatorial zone forward.

He is a politician that is identified with performance, visionary leadership and the fulfillment of promises.

It is even because of these sterling qualities that he was elected as the chairman of ALGON by other local government chairmen.

Boya is the toast of the people within the seven local governments that make up the senatorial zone and the people are just patiently waiting to cast their votes for him.

He is a grassroots politician that has unwavering commitment to empowering the youths. It is because of this, that the Lamido of Adamawa conferred the traditional title, Sarkin Matasa, on him.

He is doing a lot in the area of human capital development through enhanced skills acquisition programme for the youths. It is believed that as a senator in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, he would do more for the empowerment of the youths.

Though Boya has shown clear interest to represent Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone, others have also indicated interest to vie on different political platforms.

The politics of Adamawa Central Senatorial is dicey and very sophisticated. In some places, the issue of religion and tribe take centre stage. But, for Boya, religion and tribe have no place in the lexicon of his politics.

He is a detribalized person, who embraces all and sundry in politics as such religion and tribe have no place. He has political tolerance in dealing with people. Boya has political culture of selfless service to the people in order for the people to derive the basic dividend of democracy.

During his tenure as the elected chairman of Fufore LGA, he provided dividends of democracy to the people in the local government area through the provision of access roads in the area.

What is needed in Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone is change. Change by its very nature is like the birth pangs of a woman that come with excruciating pain. Boya is the change needed for accelerated and purposeful representation of the people of the Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone.

He has proved so far to be an agent of change as propounded by his party, the All Progressives Congress, going by the numerous achievements he recorded as the chairman of Fufore LGA, such as roads, good healthcare delivery system and schools. There is a saying that a sign of how good the Friday will be starts from Wednesday. As such, Boya is a tested leader, who has exhibited decorum, good mannerism and commitment as a goal getter.

A leader like Boya, though in his prime age has wider mindset in accomplishing targets especially one that deals with the welfare of the common man and woman in the society. He is someone committed to working in the best interest of his people.

It is imperative for the people to ponder over the antecedents of those seeking the mandate to represent them during the 2019 elections.

Usman Santuraki, a public analyst, wrote from Jambutu, Jimeta-Yola

