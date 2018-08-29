A vote for Bafarawa

Since three years or so, Nigerians have known litter or no peace, following the way and manner things are going in the country. The present administration under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not helping issues. It has rather compounded the situation by exhibiting incompetence and insensitivity. One can be tempted to say that those in power are not prepared to lead the country, as they have little or nothing to show as their achievements since the inception of the administration some three years ago.

Today, no right-thinking Nigerian can be bold to appreciate the administrative style of President Buhari and the happenings in the country, especially in the areas of economy and security. The economic weather in the country is not only harsh, but also scorching. It is quite regrettable, considering the fact that the immediate past President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and his team did well in the management of the nation’s economy.

Nigerians observed this, but for the sake of emphasis, let me draw your attention to the recent statement made by former President Jonathan. He said, “I took over a Nigeria that was the second largest economy in Africa with a GDP of $270.5 billion in 2009. I handed over a Nigeria that had grown to become the largest economy in Africa and the 24th largest economy in the world with a GDP of $574 billion.

“I inherited epileptic fuel supplies, resulting to endless queues at the filling stations. I maintained despite enormous challenges of fuel subsides and handed over a relatively stable fuel regime and also at a managed local price of N87 per litre”.

The truth of the matter is that the cost of living then was better than what we are experiencing today. Many business outfits in the country have gone moribund as a result of bad economy. The existing ones are managing to survive. In all, Nigerians are suffering untold hardship orchestrated by bad governance.

In the area of security, I can say that Nigeria is not making any headway. Nigeria is now a country where people armed with sophisticated weaponry, including AK-47s, rocket launchers, dynamites and machetes, operate with little or no harassment by the security operatives. Available statistics shows that over 50,000 innocent Nigerians have been killed by Boko Haram and Fulani militia since 2011.