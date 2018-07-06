The Sun News
6th July 2018 - A vote for APC is a vote for herdsmen, killings – Secondus
6th July 2018 - Catch them young: Group take anti-graft war to Kano pupils
6th July 2018 - Crossfire: Zamfara gov, minister at war over security challenges
6th July 2018 - Again, FG blames politicians for killings
6th July 2018 - Man sets self ablaze, says hardship in Nigeria too much
6th July 2018 - Herdmen kill 5 in Yola, 3 in Benue
6th July 2018 - Giant ‘Trump Baby’ to fly over London during US president visit
6th July 2018 - Mother Teresa’s charity sold babies – Indian police
6th July 2018 - Germany, Austria to hold talks with Italy on closing Mediterranean migrant route
6th July 2018 - Israel ex-minister goes on trial on charges of spying for Iran
A vote for APC is a vote for herdsmen, killings – Secondus

A vote for APC is a vote for herdsmen, killings – Secondus

— 6th July 2018

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has declared that a vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC is a vote for the continuation of the killing of citizens across the country.

Prince Secondus said this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state while presenting flag to the PDP gubernatorial candidate Prof Olusola Eleka for the July 14 2018 governorship election.

The National Chairman told the people of Ekiti that a vote for APC would mean a vote for continuous killings and appropriation of their land to the herdsmen.

In a statement from the National Chairman’s media office signed by the media Adviser Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus warned the people of Ekiti state against voting for the APC candidate Dr Kayode Fayemi who would take their land and give to the herdsmen.

He said that Feyemi and APC have nothing good to offer Ekiti people because when he was here in the past he did nothing and was rejected.

“You know those behind the killings in the country, if you vote for APC you are voting for killers and herdsmen to take your lands”

“They are killing and arresting our leaders, they can never arrest everybody, you must not be afraid of their intimidation, cast and protect your votes until it’s counted and result declared.

Prince Secondus said that the victory in Ekiti come July 14 would be the beginning of a rescue mission by a rebranded, repositioned PDP that is ready to take back power from the APC in 2019.

“From Ekiti our victory dance will go to Osun in September in an onwards journey to Abuja in February next year to complete the rescue mission for the country.

Five Presidential aspirants of the party, former Vice Atiku Abubakar’ former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, former Sokoto state governor Attahiru Bafarawa, former Kaduna state governor Ahmad Makarfi and Gombe state governor Ibrahim Dankwambo spoke to the unprecedented lively crowd.

Ten of the 11 PDP state governors all graced the occasion and poured the solidarity of their people to the people of Ekiti state ahead of July 14. Members of the revered Board of Trustees of the party led by its Chairman Senator Waldin Jubrin were also present in large numbers.

Earlier before the rally, the National Chairman led PDP leaders that included the Presidential aspirants and serving and former state governors to pay courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Ado Ekiti.

Former PDP state governors and Ministers as well as other leaders also graced the well attended rally that clearly showed that a rebranded PDP under Prince Secondus is now one huge family again ready to regain their lost glory..

4 Comments

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 6th July 2018 at 8:14 am
    Reply

    There’s no difference between the clubs of bandits nickname APC, PDP etc under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- they’re all complicit and collaborators of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. There’s no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 6th July 2018 at 8:20 am
    Reply

    Anyone who stand for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory, stand for the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. Anyone who stand for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  6. Tony 6th July 2018 at 10:05 am
    Reply

    Gbam! Nigerians know that already and will NEVER make the mistake of voting APC into power again.

  8. Ezekiel 6th July 2018 at 11:21 am
    Reply

    While a vote for pdp is a vote for boko haram and treasury looters so all is the same.

