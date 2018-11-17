Think about it, a stranger returning my phone, the phone he had switched off! Why was the phone switched off that Thursday, when my wife called the number? That means that the man did not want to release it to us but when we prayed, God convicted him and he had no choice but to surrender it to us. Why did he refuse to accept our financial appreciation, since there was nothing sinful in it? Prayer! For sure, he will gain more through our prayers than what he would have received by selling it. Elisha also refused to accept the gifts, which Naaman gave him after his healing. There is great abundance of God’s blessing arising from making sacrifices.

The man returning my phone might seem foolish to some people, especially, those, who steal other people’s things. Whatever thing we do, we will receive the reward. We still pray for him. For those, who will not return such property, they will also receive their rewards. May we resolve from today to be returning such things and if we cannot trace the owners, then we can take them to the nearest Police station.

Why was it that the officer of our Church did not contact Etisalat Company to block my number? Prayer! She did not get my mail because I used her disused email address. Had I not made that ‘mistake’, the line would have been blocked and the man, who picked it, would not have been able to contact us, when the Holy Spirit convicted him. God left that window open for the contact. Roman 8:28 is ever correct: “All things work together for good to them that love God.”

Why did the man see the phone before the other two men, who wanted to grab it? God at work! Had they seen it first, they might not have returned it to us. God made them to see the phone after the man had seen it and was about to take it.

Returning my phone was a great miracle indeed and such testimonies help in building our faith. God’s Word, when delivered powerfully, helps also in faith building. While preaching God’s Word guides us to know what God will do if we believe Him and behave in a particular way, testimonies show us what He has done already. Seven years ago, my GO, after we had listened to testimonies on a Sunday, said that there was nothing more to preach. No preaching! Christian maturity, however, demands that our faith should not waiver if God does not answer us in the way we expect. “There is a God in Heaven”, whether or not my telephone was recovered.

_________________________________

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 08023002471; [email protected]