Buba Galadima who has come out now with R-APC is another example of how the man can be ungrateful. The other person they should learn from is my courageous friend Asiwaju Tinubu. Without him, Buhari would never have smelt that office, but see how he was treated in the first two and half years of his regime. The third person is Obasanjo – the betrayal of Obasanjo. The fifth person is Gen. T.Y Danjuma who had financed, advised and stood by him all through the years. At a time, there were two people who were the closest to Buhari. They are T.Y Danjuma and Tunde Bakare. Where are they now? Anyone who thinks they can give Buhari a chance has a lot to learn. Let me tell you a story which will reflect on what I am trying to say. It is popular with the Hausa. It is about a snake. A snake was about to be engulfed by fire. The snake cried out for help and a man passing by stopped and said, if I help you , I hope you will not turn round to bite me? The snake said no, and the man rescued it. The snake turned round and bit the man, and when the man was asked, he said it is the nature of the snake. This story was told to me by a former military governor just to remind me that if the Southerners don’t know, they should learn. I asked in my book; True Federal Democracy or Awaiting Implosion? I wrote it in 2012 and already you can see it happening. In other words, without restructuring, these things will continue.

Who is afraid of restructuring?

Let me say this. The extant 1999 Constitution is an outcome of what Prof Abiola Ojo described as ‘successful legislation which begets its own illegality.’ We need the people to determine the constitution in place of imposters who framed the current constitution in use. I refer our lawyers to what is called Principles in Ethics, and in essence jurisprudence. The principle states that a law can be broken to achieve a greater good. This is a principle my Catholic Rev Father brought to my notice. St Thomas Aquinas expanded this principle. I am saying that Nigerians should have the courage of setting aside this present constitution. Those who are benefiting from the present situation will always oppose restructuring. Luckily for us, people are daily realizing that we won’t make any progress without restructuring. Only the other day, Governor Dickson of Bayelsa spoke with Ango Abdullahi on it. A critical Think-Thank led by Sule Hamman and other scholars from the North-West has come up to support restructuring the country. Let me ask this question. What is the way out for a people whose socio-economic power had been hijacked, especially when the powers of the usurpers had been legalized? A people, whose socio-economic and even political power had been forcefully colonized, will do anything to reclaim their power. As rightly captured by His Eminence, Rt Rev Gbonigi in his book, he said sensually centered insurgencies are bound to rise from time to time with our present over-centralized quasi-democratic governance. He goes on to explain that this is why well-meaning Nigerians have agitated and will continue to agitate for true political and fiscal federalism. We have a situation, according to a comedian, where the Federal Government is ruling without an agreed ruler.

We have a political system which incubates and produces crooks as leaders. This leads to the next question: Why is the biggest fighter against corruption not fighting against the corruptive system that begets corruption and the corrupted idea of federalism that we are operating. Can institutionalized corruption in Nigeria be effectively done in a way without an address of the underlying conditions which are the root causes and means of sustenance, and above all, the cover up of institutional graft? If the present situation where the Federal Government is exploiting Niger Delta resources and value added tax in Lagos, if it is not institutionalized corruption, then what is it? With the mother of all corruptions, the outcome of governance will most likely be crooked. The independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is only independent by name as I have said many times.