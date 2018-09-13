– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - A ring of the familiar
13th September 2018 - The shame of a nation: 20th century human trafficking and slavery
13th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: CHIKA OKOYE
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: Soldiers in shoot-out with terrorists in Borno village
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari submits APC’s Presidential Nomination Forms
12th September 2018 - TRACON: NAMA raises fears over safety of airspace                                                             
12th September 2018 - Niger gov. unveils second term plans
12th September 2018 - Ibadan-Kano rail line: FG negotiating $6b loan with China
12th September 2018 - 20 Oyo APC guber aspirants give recipe for selection ahead primary
12th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march
Home / Broken Tongues / Columns / A ring of the familiar

A ring of the familiar

— 13th September 2018

The Economist has returned to that familiar turf. This time, it has written off Buhari and is tipping the opposition PDP as better suited to win

Amanze Obi

The Economist of London has returned to a familiar turf. It has predicted the fall of President Muhammadu Buhari from Olympian heights. Relying on a research carried out by its Intelligence Unit, the magazine predicts that Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the 2019 presidential election to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: Buhari submits APC’s Presidential Nomination Forms

This prediction resonates with a ring of the familiar. Some four years ago, the magazine treaded this same path. After taking a hard look at the Goodluck Jonathan presidency, it predicted that the presidency would fall to his main challenger, Muhammadu Buhari. It turned out to be so. Students and watchers of history will, under this circumstance, readily tell you that history is about to repeat itself.

This time four years ago, the magazine had packaged Buhari in both flattering and unflattering terms. The magazine called him a former military dictator with blood on his hands. It described Buhari’s tenure as military head of state as nasty, brutish, and, mercifully, short. He ordered whip-wielding soldiers to ensure that Nigerians formed orderly queues. It also said Buhari as military head of state detained thousands and used secret tribunals to execute people for crimes that were not capital offences.

On the economic front, the magazine said Buhari’s economics, which it christened “Buharism”, was destructive. Instead of letting the currency depreciate in the face of trade deficit, he tried to fix prices and ban ‘unnecessary’ imports. He expelled 700,000 migrants in the hope that that would create jobs for Nigerians.

After outlining these shortcomings of Buhari, the magazine made a 360 degrees turnaround. It held Buhari up as a sandal-wearing ascetic with a record of fighting corruption. Then, it delivered a verdict, which was that Buhari as a northerner and Muslim was in a better stead to tame the menace of Boko Haram. The magazine also held that, as a retired General, Buhari would command the loyalty and respect of the rank and file of the armed forces. Consequently, the magazine submitted that Nigerians would prefer him to Jonathan in the 2015 presidential contest. The rest is now history.

But it is significant to note that The Economist has returned to that familiar turf. This time, it has written off Buhari and is tipping the opposition PDP as better positioned and suited to win the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria. Even though the magazine predicts a close call in the contest, it outlined a number of reasons why Buhari would lose. It said that Buhari is fast shedding support from within the APC with governors and lawmakers defecting en masse to the opposition. It also held that intra-party politics would be chaotic ahead of the polls and this would lead to loss of power by the incumbent. As all this goes on, the magazine held that the country’s economic outlook would be bleak.

I recall the position of The Economist on Buhari in early 2015 with mixed feelings. Some of us had then contested the magazine’s prediction. The issue for me then was not whether Buhari would win the 2015 election or not. It was about the bogus expectations of the magazine from the Buhari presidency. It was strange that a news medium that dwelt largely on the negative side of a former military dictator jumped to an illicit conclusion, to wit, that he would fit in properly as President in a democratic setting. The conclusion was fallacious. It did not derive from the facts before the magazine and the watching world. If Buhari got it so wrong in the area of the economy at that time, how would he be expected to become a new creature, especially since he did not undertake any formal training on the economy or enjoyed any exposure that would get him attuned to new realities? Buhari, at the time the magazine placed high hopes on him, was still his old, undiluted self.

In the area of insecurity, the magazine recognised Buhari as someone with a magic wand simply on the basis of the fact that he was a retired General. But we are all living witnesses to how the President has failed in reining in Boko Haram. If anything, the country has slipped into the worst form of insecurity as killing has become a daily fare in Nigeria. The fact of the matter is that insecurity, a major reason for The Economist endorsement of Buhari four years ago, has grown wings. It is the lowest point of the Buhari administration.

READ ALSO: ADC to Buhari: Theresa May visit, others, not endorsement of performance

But we will forgive the overzealousness of The Economist at that time. Indeed, it is gratifying that the magazine is seeing a little more clearly now. That is why it has come to terms with the hard facts. The real, hard fact here is that the magazine endorsed Buhari in a hurry in 2015. It must be noted that the fact that its prediction came to pass did not mean that the magazine was necessarily correct. What happened was that Jonathan caved in under pressure. He lost the stamina and will power to confront the challenges of the time. That was why he watched morosely while Attahiru Jega manipulated the result of the election to suit him and his fellow conspirators. At that time, Jonathan had lost his presidential bite. Nigeria had become a huge nightmare to him. He felt that the only way he could regain his composure was to do the unexpected, hand over to Buhari. Buhari himself, as a matter of fact, did not expect victory. Jonathan’s concession dazed him to no end. He was not prepared to govern. That was why he had so much difficulty putting in place a cabinet. When he eventually did, it was not out of this world. It was a patchwork just like some others before his.

However, the magazine, at this time, is saying what is on the lips of many Nigerians. It is a well known fact that the APC of Buhari sought change for the sake of it. Change, its campaign slogan at that time, has gone bizarre. It has become one of the most valueless political statements in modern times. It has, in fact, become APC’s Achilles heel.

The overall story here is that Buhari and his party have failed to manage victory. Our experience in the last three years or so shows that Buhari was mocking those who made a case for him while the campaigns lasted from 2014 to 2015. He had a different mindset. People were simply falling over themselves for no good reason. The change slogan was a mere buzz. It had no substance. Yet, many believed that there was so much to it. Now that the castle erected on quicksand has crashed like a house of cards, those who were taken in by the antics of the time are beginning to shed the toga of uncritical credulity that weighed them down then.

The truth here is that we do not need to rehearse along with The Economist. Nigerians did that long before now. They have expressed disappointment in the APC government of Buhari. They have become so resentful of the brand of change that the party foisted on Nigeria. The APC itself is well aware of the folly inherent in its grandstanding. That is why it has dropped the change slogan. Its byword now is “progress.” But will that change anything? It certainly will not. The party, like a burning candle, has reached its dead end, at least under the Buhari presidency.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s 800 meters trek to 2019 presidency
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOLDIERS

JUST IN: Soldiers in shoot-out with terrorists in Borno village

— 12th September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said its troops on counter-insurgency war in the North East are currently engaged in gun duel with members of the Boko Haram terrorists group at Damasak village in Borno State. Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known on his whatsApp platform, said the terrorists invaded…

  • BUHARI

    JUST IN: Buhari submits APC’s Presidential Nomination Forms

    — 12th September 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his nomination forms for the 2019 Presidential election. The president submitted the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, on Wednesday, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat at Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja. National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and some party bigwigs were on hand to…

  • NAMA

    TRACON: NAMA raises fears over safety of airspace                                                             

    — 12th September 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says it is finding it difficult getting spares to maintain the country’s Total Radar Coverage (TRACON) equipment in the nation’s airports, raising fears that the facility might have broken down. The TRACON project was launched in 2003 following incidences of disappearances of aircraft to replace the old…

  • NIGER

    Niger gov. unveils second term plans

    — 12th September 2018

    Akala, Ejikeme, Ugwu pick Oyo, Enugu guber nomination forms Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has hinged his decision to seek re-election on completion of the good works he started in his first tenure. Speaking to newsmen after picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the…

  • RAIL LINE

    Ibadan-Kano rail line: FG negotiating $6b loan with China

    — 12th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Federal Government has revealed that it is currently negotiating a loan of about $6 billion with China Exim Bank for the construction of the Ibadan-Kano railway line. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this at an interactive session with newsmen, in Abuja, on Tuesday. According to the minister, “We are currently…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share