The Sun News
Latest
10th March 2018 - A ridiculous hate speech bill
10th March 2018 - Let change start from the North!
10th March 2018 - General Jeremiah Useni, take a bow!
10th March 2018 - Police arrests Enugu daredevil robber ‘Fire 4 Fire’
10th March 2018 - Obasanjo visits Benue, describes killings as shocking, senseless
10th March 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen killings: Obasanjo visits Benue
10th March 2018 - ‘Nigerian women over-worked, under-paid, over-looked’
10th March 2018 - 2019 will make or break nigeria – Prof Ben Nwabueze
10th March 2018 - 5 killed in fresh herdsmen attack in Plateau
10th March 2018 - No confidence vote: I may not honour Reps invitation again – Fayemi
Home / Editorial / A ridiculous hate speech bill

A ridiculous hate speech bill

— 10th March 2018

A hate speech bill is currently making its way through the halls of the National Assembly.  It is a bill which in the annals of Nigeria’s legislative endeavour is likely to go down as the most obnoxious in Nigerian history.

It prescribes death sentence for any person found guilty of any kind of hate speech without defining precisely what a hate speech is and how a hate speech can be identified.  It seeks the establishment of an “Independent National Commission for Hate Speeches” which shall enforce the hate speech laws across the country to ensure what it calls “the elimination of the menace.”

We believe that given the wording of the bill, the menace manifests when “a person who uses, publishes, presents, plays, provides, distributes and/or directs the performance of any material written and/or visual, which is threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, commits an offence if such person intends thereby to stir up ethnic hatred, or having regard to all the circumstances, ethnic hatred is likely to be stirred up against any person or persons from such an ethnic group in Nigeria.”

For associated offences such as harassment on the grounds of ethnicity or what it calls “racial contempt,” a culprit shall be jailed for “not less than five years or a fine of not less than N10 million or both.”   As for the Commission, it shall be headed by an executive chairperson appointed by the President on the recommendations of the National Council of State, and the commission shall “discourage Nigerians from promoting discrimination through the use of hate speeches, to get Nigerians to accept diversity and encourage full participation by all ethnic groups.  It shall also promote educational programmes for public awareness and religious tolerance.

Nigerian civil society organisations have expressed their shock and outrage and have described the bill as draconian.  These include the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria and others.  The bill’s sponsor, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, (APC Niger), is the Senate spokesman.  Most Nigerians are shocked that the bill, as tendentious as it appears, scaled through the first reading; that it did so at the Senate was an eye-opener. 

The bill contradicts our basic laws just as it extinguishes our most basic rights.  The 1999 Constitution is so clear and emphatic that this cannot be done, as per Section 22 which guarantees the freedom of the press and the responsibility of the press.  It goes even further in Section 39 where it not only guarantees the freedom of expression, freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas, it secures the rights to disseminate them.  The African Charter of Peoples and Human Rights which have been domesticated as Cap 10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and are in pari materia with the provisions of the Constitution; the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948; these fundamental laws ought to have precluded any discussion of the hate speech bill.  The claim that existing laws of defamation have failed to check hate speech is so laughable to merit any comment.  We are talking about laws that have faithfully served the civilized world for centuries.

Nigerians are beginning to compare the casualties from the destructive rampages of Fulani herdsmen to those of the civil war. Were those carnages perpetrated because of any hate speech? When did “hate speech” ever manifest in the polity as an issue, let alone being a “menace” as the purveyors of the bill want us to believe?  Would a distraught woman in Benue State calling on Agatus to defend their homesteads and their farms not be guilty of hate speech?

The enemies of press freedom, the autocrats, and fascists are always on a fishing expedition, searching for soft targets to foist their dreadful ideas on the people.  The hate speech bill should be seen for what it is – a fresh vexatious assault on our liberties, and declared dead on arrival.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrests Enugu daredevil robber ‘Fire 4 Fire’

— 10th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Police Command has arrested the notorious armed robbery kingpin identified as one Mathew Ugwu, popularly known as “fire 4 fire”. The criminal had terrorized the residents of Udenu local government area and its environs. Police spokesman Ebere Amaraizu, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement, said the suspect was…

  • Obasanjo visits Benue, describes killings as shocking, senseless

    — 10th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of Benue people in their homes by Fulani herdsmen, describing the development as shocking and senseless. Obasanjo, who was received at the Makurdi Airport by Governor Samuel Ortom and members of his cabinet on Saturday morning, was led straight to the…

  • JUST IN: Herdsmen killings: Obasanjo visits Benue

    — 10th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent killings by suspected Fulani Herdsmen. The former president was received on arrival by Governor Samuel Ortom and other top government functionaries. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT…

  • ‘Nigerian women over-worked, under-paid, over-looked’

    — 10th March 2018

    Segun Adio Nigerian women have been urged to be prepared to take their rightful place in the scheme of things in the nation and should stop blaming the memfolk for their ‘miafortunes.’ Renonwed philanthropist and businesswoman, Arch. Fifi Ejindu stated this, on Saturday, in her keynote address at the the Women Summit 2018 in commemoration…

  • 2019 will make or break nigeria – Prof Ben Nwabueze

    — 10th March 2018

    •Igbo presidency, a mirage without restructuring Elder statesman, Professor Ben Nwabueze has warned that the nation that the much anticipated 2019 elections may not hold if the country is not properly restructured before then. In this interview with VINCENT KALU in Lagos, he equally opened up on a lot of national issues including how former…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share