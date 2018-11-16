At this point in the history and political life of Akwa Ibom State, one cannot but agree with Late General Sani Abacha when he labeled the State “Land of Promise”. Akwa Ibom state since its creation has truly been a land of promise. It had the right vegetation and resources (both natural and human) to see it rival states like Lagos and Rivers, and also the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Ever since its creation in 1987 by the Babangida regime, Akwa Ibom has never had it this good, or close to fulfilling its potentials as it does under the stewardship of Governor Emmanuel Udom. On his assumption of office on May 29 2015, and being faced with huge debt burden and contractual obligations, many were pessimistic about purposeful and impactful governance. He (Emmanuel Udom) truly hit the ground running, and three (3) years down the line, one can say he has lived up to most if not all his campaign promises to the good people of Akwa Ibom state.

In a bid to buttress my point, I will avail you of an excerpt of his speech in his swearing-in on May 29 2015, and a verifiable list of achievements on ground. You will all agree with me that he has indeed lived up to his words and promises. In his inauguration speech,he promised to continuously develop mobilize, and empower women and the youths via planned and well-articulated welfare and capacity-building programmes.

In a bid to achieve this, he introduced compulsory basic education in public schools, take-over of seven(7) community secondary schools, construction and renovation of sixty-two(62) school blocks, Strategic interventions in tertiary institutions (roads, equipment, academic blocks, etc), Procurement and distribution of free textbooks and other educational materials, Subventions to public primary and secondary schools, Over N600 million WAEC fees for indigenes in public secondary schools annually, Upgrading of Akwa Ibom state college of Arts & Science, Nung Ukim, Ikono to College of Science and Technology.