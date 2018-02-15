The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - A new window for state police
15th February 2018 - Gov. Ganduje and Code Falgore
15th February 2018 - Interesting things to see at Terra Kulture
15th February 2018 - Jumia holds Nigeria Travel Awards
15th February 2018 - Mystery snake and the nation’s comedy of errors
15th February 2018 - Leadership: These are minutes of the last meeting
15th February 2018 - The sequence of 2019 elections
15th February 2018 - Nnaji: Fighting poverty through the legislature with ICT
15th February 2018 - Danger signal in Kenya
15th February 2018 - Passing down the culture in a foreign land
Home / Columns / A new window for state police

A new window for state police

— 15th February 2018

When opinions are formed on a national issue, oftentimes those in opposition that have perceived negative thinking could undermine and derail such progressive opinions.

This is the situation on hand concerning the issue of the soon to be implemented state police. Before now, elite like former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, and many others had openly advocated for the introduction of state police in the country.

Listening to opponents of this noble idea, all they hold onto as their major arguement is the fear of sitting governors hijacking the  system just as they did with local government administration. Inasmuch as one can partially agree with them, one believes that, since this is a security matter, no one would allow them to hijack the system for their political interest or gain.

With the recent pronouncement  and backing of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, who spoke extensively on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosing that the federal government was ready to implement  the first step towards the establishment of state police. 

What is state police all about? Simply explained, it is a system whereby states are allowed to be fully in charge of the administration of justice and policing in the state. In the case of Nigeria, it would mean transiting from national or centralised policing system to territorial, provincial or state policing system. According to Wikipedia, “The South African Police (SAP) was the national police force and law enforcement agency in South Africa from 1913 to 1994; it was the de facto police force in the territory of South West Africa (Namibia) from 1939 to 1981. After South Africa’s transition to democracy in 1994, the SAP was reorganised into the South African Police Service.”

This, I believe, is the type of restructuring that government wants to carry out in Nigeria. Many believe that the country is not ripe for such a move, as they point at the murky waters of Nigerian politics, where state governors have almost exterminated the local government structure, and could also tamper with the police system. 

So, handing such a powerful tool to them would mean over-empowering them politically.

In all the countries of the world where state police is practiced, are there no politicians? Is the law not there to regulate such excesses? There is no good policy that would not have its teething problems. It is commendable that the Buhari administration has embraced this policy and is ready to implement it. However, one would be quick to advise that there should be restraint, there should be no need to rush its implementation. Such a noble policy should carry the lgislative arm of government along and it should be carried out in stages. It would be better to see it being implemented first in Lagos, Rivers, Enugu, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Borno states, as case studies. These seven states are to be the implementation states and, should there be any noticeable errors, these could be rectified and corrected in the second stage of implementation. Through this system, the face of policing and administration of justice would not only change but would efficiently be improved. The benefits of state police are far more noticeable than the unnoticed flaws espoused by critics of the system. 

My security visit to my home state, Abia (1)

When you travel to your home state as a security writer or personnel, all you expect is perfection in every compartment of security, especially policing and the administration of justice. Many would have wanted me to visit when the strange “python” was seen dancing naked with its skin peeling off along the streets of Umuahia. Many would have also expected me to have been around when the voice of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was  resonating in all parts of the state. When jobless youths of Abia State were recruited and brainwashed to fight for the emancipation and rebirth of Biafra.  

These youths envisaged an utopian country but failed to understand that the energy they were wasting on the venture should have been better programmed to salvage the country Nigeria. 

Unfortunately, their clamour and agitation saw them being labelled a terrorist group. I would have been in Abia State but the call of duty saw me in the state that harbours the real terrorists. All that is now history. 

I drove into Abia, a state where the faces of both the military and police have become a regular feature, as they hold sway along the high ways. 

Impressively, the mobile police and military personnel I came across along the roads exhibited one thing and that was constant supervision by their superior. 

I was later made to understand that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Micheal Oguisi, usually disguised as mere passenger to check on the policemen  posted to checkpoints in the state. No wonder, one policeman who pleaded anonymity told this writer, “Oga please don’t put me in trouble!” I had asked my driver to offer the police sergeant a gift of  just N500. He waved us to continue our journey after uttering those words.  Thank God I am witnessing this in my state, the number one state and the only state mentioned in the Holy Bible, Matthew 1:7 (KJV): “And Roboam begat Abia; and Abia begat Asa;”

( To be continued)

SECURITY TIPS

*Don’t ask your child to switch on or off  any electric appliance without wearing footwear.

* Ensure that all the electrical appliances in the house or business premises are off  when not in use.

* When there is an electric shock, avoid watery surrounding.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NANF drags English FA to court over $10bn betting revenue

— 15th February 2018

Joe Apu The National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF) has dragged the English Football Association to court over $10bn betting revenue. In a press release signed by President of NANF, Harrison Jalla, he stated that Nigerian players and football development are being denied needed funds that would have ordinarily bettered the fortunes of Nigerian football….

  • South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President

    — 14th February 2018

    The Guardian Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, has resigned after days of defying orders from the ruling African National Congress to leave office and on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament. In a televised address to the nation late on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said he was a disciplined member of the ANC,…

  • Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The second Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently ongoing in the State House Conference Center, Abuja. The governors are to nominate a team from their members that will interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. Recall at the closing of the two-day summit on national security organised by the…

  • TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’

    — 14th February 2018

    Erstwhile Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr. Tope Aluko has said that he has apologised to the State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose for all that he did in the past, vowing  to remain committed and loyal to the governor and all that he represents. A release issued by Chief Press…

  • Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

    — 14th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has pledged to support Governor Aminu Bello Masari to continue in office beyond 2019 as a measure to ensure regular payment of their salaries. “We are going to support you,” the NULGE Chairman, Aliyu Haruna, told Governor Masari, on Wednesday,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share