You said, Ikeogu, and I’ll never forget: “If there is a second person who will survive it, I’ll be the one; and if no one had survived it before, I’ll be the first.”

Azu Ishiekwene

I didn’t want to write this week. It wasn’t writer’s block or the occasional frustration from sounding like a broken record. It was not the feeling of speaking to the Nigeria wall, either. Nothing of the sort.

It was the call, Ikeogu. The call from your sister, Ada, on Saturday night. The call shattered me and left me bereft. I had not spoken with Ada since she returned to Aba from Abuja after she and your wife, Nneoma, took turns to nurse you before and after your return from the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in October. When Ada first called on Saturday, I missed it. For some inexplicable reason, my mind began to roam as I dialed back.

I thought of that encounter on September 12 at the teaching hospital. You had just been operated upon the previous day and I came to Ile-Ife to see you with my friend, Niyi. Ada met us at the entrance of the emergency ward. She looked exhausted but relieved. She said your surgery had gone well, but the anxiety leading up to it and the errands to buy this or that medication outside the hospital in a place where she was a stranger was clearly taking a toll. Then she led us upstairs to the Intensive Care Unit to see you. The medical staff demurred, but after explaining that we had come all the way from Lagos, they relented but said Niyi and I could not enter the ward together. It had to be one at a time, and brief.

I donned the overall and slipped into a pair of special footwear. Then I braced myself, parted the curtains and entered the ward. There you were, lying right in front of me yet I was too dazed too see. Was this you, Ikeogu? You were wired by the hands and the sides, with electronic cables that looked like the strings of the Lilliputians in Gulliver’s Travels. A few of the cables were connected to monitors at the top of your bed. For a moment that seemed like eternity, the only sound in the ward was the sound of the monitor: beep, beep, beep.

Your hands were white, and your forehead had receded. You had lost weight beyond recognition. Beep, beep, beep. Your eyes were closed, and I couldn’t make out what kind of sleep this was. I asked the nurse if I could call you. She said I could.