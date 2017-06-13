The Sun News
A’ Ibom PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Udom Emmanuel

— 13th June 2017

Stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel.

They have also expressed their rediness to support him for a second term in office.

At a meeting in Uyo, the stakeholders agreed that the governor has performed creditably well despite the current recession in the country.

In a motion moved by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and seconded by the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Onofiok Luke, the stakeholders, including serving and former public office holders, House of Assembly members, former governorship aspirants under the platform of G22, commissioners and Special Advisers, former and serving officers of the PDP, National Assembly members, ward and chapter executives of the party, among several others, threw their weight behind Governor Emmanuel.

They said they were satisfied with his achievements in the past two years and pledged their support for his re-election.

Speaking further while proposing the motion, Senator Akpabio said “Governor Udom Emmanuel is doing a spectacular job. We must commend him for his ability to unite the State. The National Assembly Members from Akwa Ibom State are proud of you and express  their full confidence in you. We are very satisfied with your performance in the past two years.

Given the achievements you have recorded in the past two years, I want to pass a vote of confidence on your administration and to endorse you for a second term in office.”

The Senator representing Uyo Senatorial district, Sen. Bassey Albert, read the resolution of the stakeholders at the meeting.

 

