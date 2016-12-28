A different kind of Christmas

Nigerians still very much appreciate receiving hampers, and three four years ago, big businesses were built around this practice, with some exqui- site hampers going for as high as N200,000 to N400,000. But, not anymore.

A new buzzword, economic recession, has taken over. Even the biggest and supposedly more buoyant companies are hanging their fail- ure to spread the goodies around at Christmas as usual on the recession.

As I write, many workers have not received their salaries for months. Some workers in both the private and public sectors, especially state government employees, are yet to get their sala- ries, thereby making their celebration of Christ- mas the way they have celebrated it over the years a Herculean task.

Only last Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari urged all states owing workers to pay them from the N553 billion refunds made to them from the sums over-deducted from their al- locations for the servicing of their external debts between 1995 and 2002.

At least 27 states were, at a time, confirmed to be unable to pay their workers’ salaries and al- lowances. Some even owed up to a year’s salaries.

Unfortunately, the Federal Government’s ef- forts to get the states out of the problem with the initial N300 billion bailout paid to them as soft loan in 2015 and another N90 billion later paid to 22 states did not fully resolve the problem. Even the restructuring of the states’ N660 billion loans to extend the repayment periods did not get the states out of the woods.

One thing is clear: the government has to put on its thinking cap and address all the problems that combined to give Nigerians a bleak 2016 and a lacklustre Christmas. Nigerians cannot af- ford to carry the unhelpful stories of 2016 into 2017.

This is the time for the authorities to rethink all the strategies that they have been using to address the recession in the country. There is no doubt that one of the major causes of the economic recession is the downward spiral in the price of crude oil in the international market. The price of a barrel of oil crashed from over $100 per barrel to about $40 at a time, thereby throwing the nation’s economy that had foolishly been built around oil ex- ports into a tailspin.