The Sun News
Latest
SACRIFICIAL

A case for sacrificial leadership

— 14th September 2018

We have come to that point in our political evolution where we must be willing to be messianic, that is, sacrificial in our disposition towards Nigeria.

Chris Okotie

Politics is essentially the negotiation of instrumentality for a place and for a time. Every political agenda is predicated on an ideological philosophy that finds expression in its manifesto. The manifesto is an aggregation of philosophical abstractions that are seeking practical materialisation. I believe that the two dominant parties understand the seriousness of what confronts Nigeria and we would resort to a certain political pragmatism that would enable Nigeria overcome these existential adversaries as I mentioned in my letter.

READ ALSO: 2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government

There are many patriots within these parties who understand that we have an aboriginal connectivity as a nation or as a people that cannot be vitiated by any political philosophy or alliance. We have come to that point in our political evolution where we must be willing to be messianic, that is, sacrificial in our disposition towards Nigeria. Even if it is just based on the terms of examining the Constitution and reordering it, and all of the ramifications that derive therefrom.

I am sure that we can find a certain level of philosophical syncretism that will enable us take Nigeria to the next level.

The present political scenario in Nigeria is not unusual and is characteristic of a free democracy like ours which empowers you to establish a position and to pursue it, looking for a platform on which you can articulate and crystallize that political posture. This phenomenon, in my view, represents birth pangs and it portends good things; that there is light at the end of the tunnel and the renaissance of our great nation.

These things will play out in their natural sequence and, eventually, we will come to a place where we will all recognise the need for a certain mutuality that must be available to each political party and all political actors involved; for the sake of the unity, holistic existence of our nation and posterity.

I am not seeking to wrest power from the elite. What I am trying to do is to establish a new concept of government that I have christened aboriginal democracy, that will reestablish the parameters for political participation and will enlighten the polity as to their responsibilities within the democratic setting.

READ ALSO: Okotie declares for presidency, calls for home-grown federalism

The word ‘democracy’ derives from the Greek word ‘demokratia,’ which is a compound word. It speaks of demos, that is, people, and kratia, which speaks of power; and that word is taken from the Greek word, kratos. When you put those two words together, they translate into people and power.

But, the thing about our system is that the nomenclature has not really exemplified the true meaning of that terminology because kratos is power that is made visible.

However, the Nigerian experience doesn’t depict the power of the people but the power of the government. All we need to do is to change the concept and make it more practicable for the participation of the people and that will be done progressively.

It is something that has to go through a process, where the people learn to appreciate the responsibilities that they have in the governing process.

This process must come to its logical conclusion. The bottom line for development of any kind of economic or security structure is usually predicated on the political will.

We have men and women who understand these concepts but have not been able to practically change the situation

in our country as they relate to either the economy or security issue because of political will and that itself is predicated on a lot of factors that are ramified into intricate administrative red-tapism.

That is why I am saying that it is too early in the day to begin to discuss these issues. But when the time comes, one will be able to table these issues within the confines of normative civility, where everybody understands the seriousness of what is at stake and can participate in the process of reengineering our nation.

I adamantly hold out an olive branch towards the two dominant parties. I believe that the Chris Okotie option will establish a no victor, no vanquished scenario. It will ameliorate and pacify partisan tension, which has been amplified by the current political recalibration. The option of peace is the only option as articulated by Okotie letters.

We must focus on nationalistic sentiments and expand our vision beyond the perimeter of political affiliations.

READ ALSO: In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician

________________________

• Rev. Okotie, a presidential aspirant, is the Pastor of The Household of God Church, Lagos
Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

