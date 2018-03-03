The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - Exposed! Wanted Boko Haram Suspect Now Head Of Benue Security Agency
3rd March 2018 - 2019: INEC must not allow rigging – Wike
3rd March 2018 - Boko Haram kills 4 UN aid workers, abducts others in Borno attack
3rd March 2018 - Gift Ogwola 09036837468
3rd March 2018 - Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss economic stability, common market
3rd March 2018 - Akinwunmi Isola (1939-2018)
3rd March 2018 - Basketball Coaching : Bakare, Voigt Not In My Class – Nwora
3rd March 2018 - ‘I want to build a dynasty for Nigeria basketball’
3rd March 2018 - Russia 2018: NFF guaranteed N2.9 billion for World Cup first round
3rd March 2018 - Carl Ikeme returns for Super Eagles
Home / National / Ekiti teachers hail Reps’ vote of no confidence on Fayemi

Ekiti teachers hail Reps’ vote of no confidence on Fayemi

— 3rd March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-EkitiTeachers in Ekiti State, under the aegis of Positive Minds Club (PMC) for Ekiti teachers, have hailed the House of Representatives for passing a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, over his refusal to attend the House sectoral debate on the steel sector to find solutions to the troubled Ajaokuta Steel Plant.
The PMC, which is a gathering of retired and serving teachers in Ekiti State, also called for the immediate sack of Dr Fayemi, who is a former governor of the State, and saluted the courage of the Leader of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who moved the motion of no confidence vote, not minding political affiliation.

Rising from its meeting in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the teachers said in a communique signed by the PMC President, Comrade Patrick Ojo and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Olusola Agbele and read to journalists that “By passing a vote of no confidence on Dr Fayemi, who has never hidden his hatred for teachers in Ekiti State and Nigeria in general, the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled House of Representatives has further exposed him as lacking competence and integrity to continue to hold any public office in Nigeria.”
They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister and get a better replacement among APC members in Ekiti State, noting that he lacked the required competence and integrity to hold public office.
The statement read in part; “In saner climes, Dr Fayemi would have resigned or be sacked by now.
“Nigerians should be reminded that consequent upon his indictment by a duly constituted Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which probed his tenure as governor of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014; Dr Fayemi was banned from holding public office in the state for 10 years.
“It should also be noted that the same way Dr Fayemi held the House of Representatives with contempt yesterday was the way he refused to appear before the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.
“As Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Fayemi did not only loot the treasury with reckless abandon and plunge the State into debt; he killed the morale of teachers by demoting them and imposing unwarranted Competency Test on them, thus collapsing education in the State. He has also continued to lend support to needless sacking of teachers in the country, especially in Kaduna State.
“Interestingly, the same teachers that he termed as incompetent were the ones still teaching pupils in Ekiti schools, and have achieved first position in NECO Exams twice and tremendous improvement in WASSCE.
“Even as a minister, nothing can be pointed to in Ekiti as his impact despite the solid minerals that abound in the State.
“Therefore, such a character lacked the required competence and integrity to hold public office and we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him and get a better replacement, which abounds in Ekiti.
“Among APC members in Ekiti State, there are competent people who will represent the State better in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Exposed! Wanted Boko Haram Suspect Now Head Of Benue Security Agency

— 3rd March 2018

…His arrest and escape from custody  MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos Dateline: September 25, 2011. Nigerians were treated to a theatre of the absurd when the police high command raised the alarm that a self-confessed kingpin of the Boko Haram Islamist sect, which held the nation by the jugular, had surreptitiously slipped out of custody. Shockingly, the…

  • 2019: INEC must not allow rigging – Wike

    — 3rd March 2018

     TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike,  has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to justify Nigeria as the true Big Brother Africa, by conducting free, fair and credible elections. Wike also called on INEC to ensure that the electorate’s votes count to make public office holders deliver dividends of democracy…

  • Boko Haram kills 4 UN aid workers, abducts others in Borno attack

    — 3rd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja No fewer than four UN aid workers were killed on Thursday night attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at Rann community in Kala Balge Local Government area of Borno state. A female aid worker was also missing while another one sustained injuries in the attack. Samantha Newport, Head of Communications, UNICEF Office…

  • Buhari, ECOWAS President discuss economic stability, common market

    — 3rd March 2018

     Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Mr. Jean Claude Brou, met behind closed-door on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. They both discussed stability in the sub-region, common market as well as common currency among others issues. Brou disclosed this to State House correspondents…

  • Basketball Coaching : Bakare, Voigt Not In My Class – Nwora

    — 3rd March 2018

    D’ Tigers Head Coach Alex Nwora may not be too known in this climes but the Erie Community College tactician is sure proving his critics wrong. While many who had objected heavily to his appointment by the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, under the leadership of Engr. Musa Kida say that he is a wrong choice,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share