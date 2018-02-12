The Sun News
Enugu council partners with group on youth empowerment

— 12th February 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Determined to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the local government council area, the Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has partnered with Majestic Target, an international business group, to provide employment opportunity and empower the youths in the area.

Speaking during the presentation of the empowerment items, Executive Chairman of the council area, Comrade Uwakwe  Ezeja, expressed the readiness of his administration to ameliorate the suffering  of the youths in the locality.

According  to him, “One of the priorities of my administration is to provide youths empowerment and reduce the suffering of the people of this council area.  My administration will surely do everything within its financial capacity to achieve this agenda. We believe this program will go a long way  in reducing the suffering of thee beneficiaries”.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Comrade Ezeja lauded Majestic Target for the items which included motorcycles, laptops and handsets, which according to him will reduce unemployment in the area.

In a chat with Daily Sun, the Executive Director of the business group, Chief Emmanuel Abugu, said that the empowerment scheme was borne out of his desire to reduce the suffering of the youths in particular in the area.

In his words, “We are starting the scheme. The scheme is borne out of the desire to share with people what God has blessed me with. This is just about my past life. I came from a humble background. It is all to encourage the youths to desist from crime and alleviate their suffering. We equally urge other groups to join us in this scheme so as to alleviate  the suffering  of youths in our area.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Chinedu Ugwu, from Inere community, expressed his gratitude over the scheme for remembering  him at this critical time of his life.

 

