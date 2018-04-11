9mobile, Tecno move to boost smartphone penetration

In furtherance of the commitment to delivering positive customer experience, 9mobile and leading mobile phone brand, Tecno, have unveiled the latest smartphone, Tecno F2, to boost smartphone penetration in Nigeria.

The Tecno F2 is built for speed and convenience by leveraging on the latest Android Oreo software. The device also comes with 9mobile data offer of free 2GB instantly, plus 100 per cent bonus for all data plans purchased for the first six months and a further 50 per cent bonus for all data plans purchased for another six months, courtesy of the partnership between 9mobile and Tecno.

Customers who purchase the device also get 500MB streaming data daily for 14 days on every 1GB and above of data purchased, in a move to further bolster data utilisation among Nigerians.

Speaking at the launch of the new smartphone in Lagos, vice president, marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu, said the latest partnership with Tecno aligned with 9mobile’s unwavering commitment to deliver innovative solutions that empower Nigerians to do more. He added that the telco partnered with Tecno because of its positive antecedent as a leader in the mobile phone market in Nigeria and Africa.

“We hope this initiative will create a delightful experience for our customers. We will continue to deliver the benefits of a digital global environment to them either directly or through our partners,” Idowu said.

Vice president of Transsion Holdings, the parent company of Tecno, Andy Yan, said the launch affirmed their commitment to innovative culture, the bedrock of the brand from its formative years.