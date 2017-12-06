9mobile offers roaming customers double freebies

Christmas is starting early this year as 9mobile, foremost Nigerian telecommunications company, has launched double roaming offers to enable its customers stay connected with family, friends and business partners in the UAE and 10 other destinations across the globe this Yuletide.

From December 1, 2017, to January 31, 2017, subscribers on the 9mobile network would enjoy seamless and affordable connectivity on both voice and data on the go, when they travel out of the country for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The two roaming packages launched by the telco are 9mobile Roaming to United Arab Emirate (UAE) and 9mobile Xmas Roaming.

9mobile Roaming to UAE is designed to enable customers travelling to the UAE this Christmas and to Dubai Shopping Festival in January to benefit from discounted roaming rates. With a recharge of N5,000, customers get to make local calls in the UAE and calls to Nigeria at the rate of N100 per minute, send SMS at N30 per event and receive free incoming calls from Nigeria and UAE.

Customers also get to choose from two roaming data bundle variants of 200MB for N5,000 valid for seven days, or 500MB for N10,000 valid for 30 days by dialing *6589# to activate either of the data bundles.

The other package, 9mobile Xmas Roaming, is designed to enable customers stay connected with loved ones when they roam in any of the 10 listed countries on select networks – South Africa (Vodacom and Cell C), USA (T-Mobile), UK (Vodafone and 02), Ghana (Vodafone), France (Orange), Germany (Vodafone, T mobile and 02), Kenya (Safaricom), Spain (Vodafone and Movistar), Turkey (Vodafone and Turkcell) and the Netherlands (Vodafone).

On the Xmas Roaming package, subscribers can enjoy rates as low as N150 for calls to local numbers in visited countries and back to Nigeria, N50 per SMS and upon recharge of N5,000, customers are eligible to receive calls for free from Nigeria and local numbers within the visited country. Under this package, customers can also choose from two roaming data bundle variants of 200mb for N5,000 valid for 7 days or 500mb for N10,000 valid for 30 days by dialing *6589#.

Speaking about the roaming offers, director, consumer segment, 9mobile, Adeolu Dairo, said the two packages could be considered as Christmas gifts to 9mobile’s teeming customers who have continued to display unflinching loyalty to the brand since its inception nine years ago.

He said, “Our commitment to our esteemed customers and the zeal to ensure they remain connected to loved ones during this festive season goes a long way to show how much we value our subscribers. The offers will enable subscribers on the 9mobile network enjoy value added services like video streaming, seamless calls and other life-enriching content.”