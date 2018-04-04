‘9mobile does not condone unethical practices’

9mobile has restated its unwavering commitment to integrity and best practices as gold standards across its operations.

Chief executive officer, 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, stated recently, “At 9mobile, we continuously review our internal control and processes to protect the business as well as the interests of other stakeholders by ensuring we checkmate fraudulent activities that can compromise our operations.”

Commenting on enquiries regarding an incident in Kwara State, Olusanya affirmed the company’s zero-tolerance for unethical practices. He said management has consistently dealt with all forms of malfeasance among agents and staff, as part of proactive measures to stem sharp practices.

“At 9mobile, we frown at indolence while encouraging maximum productivity, which comes with rewards. 9mobile has zero-tolerance for all forms of unethical and fraudulent activities,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, Olusanya noted that, “This was an incident, which occurred in 2016; we asked the police to investigate the activities of a retail advisor in one of our experience centres in Kwara State, following the discovery of a fraud that was carried out via a compromise of our ‘WIN CASH’ application.”

“Nine staff were initially involved but only one was found wanting; the implicated staff was handed over to the police to conduct their investigation.”