CORPS Kebbi

993 corps members relocate from Kebbi, as 1,288 completes exercise

— 12th April 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Lawal Turawa, has said that  of the total  2,183 corps members deplored to the state for 2017 batch A’ stream one, 993 relocated to other states as 1,288 successfully completed their one year mandatory National Youths Services Corps (NYSC).

Turawa who stated this, on Thursday, during the passing out ceremony of the batch at Haliru Abdu stadium complex Birnin-Kebbi disclosed that  111 corps members also relocated to Kebbi state from other states.

His words, “The commencement of this particular stream recorded a total of 2,183 corps members duly registered on camp. Out of this number 993 corps members relocated out of Kebbi State,while 110 relocated into Kebbi State. Today,we find joy in informing you that a total of 1,288 have successfully completed their service and are due to be issued their certificate of National Service.

“However, no corps members will have his service year extended, while one will have a repeat of service for abscondment from national service.

“The NYSC Kebbi State Governing Board has also approved three Corps Members who have distinguished themselves in the area of Community Development Service for honours award. Also,five Corps members will be issued commendation letter as a result of their distinguished dispositions during the service”.

He urged the passing out Corps members to be good ambassador of the scheme, be transparency,accountability, and shun any vices that could destroyed Nigeria democracy and unity of the nation.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by his Deputy, Col.(rted),Samaila Yombe Dabai, in his remarks, commended Corps members in the state on their efforts to provide basic amenities in rural areas,fighting against drugs abuse,fake drugs,corruption,HIV/AIDS and other social vices in the state.

Dabai’s words,  ” My administration places high premium on youth development and as such,the NYSC will and has acted as a catalyst to achieve Youth Oriented Programmes within the state.

“The programmes of NYSC such as skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development consciously planned from orientation camp to the period of winding-up-passing-out should not be taken for granted by you. This is because these skills may form the fulcrum for your life long career development due to the inadequate white collar job opportunities being experienced in the country”.

