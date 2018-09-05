– The Sun News
Home / National / 93, 788 PVCs uncollected in Plateau – INEC

93, 788 PVCs uncollected in Plateau – INEC

5th September 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that 93, 788 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in Plateau.

Mr Imahiyereobo Osaretin, Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to him, the unclaimed PVCs were for persons who registered between January and December 2017.

“Between January and December 2017, we registered 133,007 new voters in Plateau and their PVCs have been ready long now.

“But as I speak to you, only 39, 219 PVCs were collected, leaving 93, 788 unclaimed,” he said.

Osaretin explained that Jos North, Jos South, Wase, and Kanke local government areas of the state had the highest number of unclaimed PVCs.

“For example, Jos North has a total number of 11, 147 PVCs, but only 5, 706 are collected.

“In Wase, we registered 10, 408 voters and their PVCs ready, but only 1,253 have so far been collected.

“In Kanke, only 906 PVCs have been collected out of the 4,848 produced for the area” he explained.

The head of voter education said now that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) had been suspended, more attention would be channelled to collection of PVCs.

He, therefore, urged registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so, adding that the personnel of the commission would be on ground at every collection point.

