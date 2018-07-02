The Sun News
91 die in 119 crashes in Ogun — FRSC

— 2nd July 2018

NAN

The Ogun Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Monday that no fewer than 91 persons died in road crashes in Ogun in the first quarter of 2018.

Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Clement Oladele, disclosed this in an interview, in Ota, Ogun State.

Oladele said that during the same period in 2017, 96 crashes recorded with 49 deaths.

He also said that 460 persons were injured during the same period as against 305 persons in 2017.

According to him, most of crashes occurred at the construction areas, especially Ogunmakin, Mowe, Lagos/Ibadan and blamed them on speeding.

The sector commander, however, appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious as road construction had resumed on some of the major roads.

He also said that traffic advisory was issued by Ogun FRSC on June 30, to warn people on the dangers of speeding at the construction areas.

 

