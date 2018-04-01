The Sun News
9 Ondo NURTW officials injured in road crash

— 1st April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than nine officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Akoko area of Ondo State were at the weekend injured in an auto crash at Isua Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

Besides, some Fulani herdsmen were said to have robbed market women and travellers on the same route.

It was alleged that the Fulani herdsmen also matcheted an Igbo trader who was simply identified as Chukwu.

The victim was said to be in a state of coma and was referred from the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo.

A leader of the NURTW in the state, Mr. Mukaila kokoori said nine officials of the union were coming from a joint meeting of Akoko zone held at Isua-Akoko when the accident occurred as a result of mechanical problem which affected the steering rack.

According to him, the bus in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into a deep gully which led to various degrees of injuries sustained by the passengers.

An eyewitness said three of the victims lost their legs while one lost five of his upper teeth.

Efforts to speak with Ikare Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Jimoh Basiru on the accident failed.

Meanwhile, an Igbo trader identified as Chukwu who was said to be returning from a business trip was allegedly matchted severally by Fulani herdsmen who operated along Iboropa-Ikare highway and carted away valuables belonging to prospective travellers.

Chukwu, according to sources refused to part with his market proceeds before he was macheted.

Sources said the victim was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko and later referred to the FMC, Owo due to the magnitude of his attack.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ikare-Akoko division could not be reached for comments at press time.

 

