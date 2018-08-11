9 killed by criminal gangs in Benue

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nine persons have been reportedly killed and some others injured in Tse-Ujoh, Ikyurav-Tiev of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State in an early Friday morning attack on the village by criminal gangs.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack, to Saturday Sun, in a telephone chat, on Friday, said eight corpses were recovered from the area on Friday morning.

Yamu explained further that one of the two injured victims brought to the Benue State Teaching Hospital later died, bringing to nine, the number of deaths in the attack so far.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom, while describing the attack as ‘unacceptable’, however, enjoined communities in Sankera area of the state to assist security operatives with useful information to end the attacks on innocent people by armed militia.

READ ALSO: Wilder attacks Joshua again

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase. Which was made available to Saturday Sun, the governor said that troops have been deployed to the affected area to bring the situation under control.

He assured the people of Katsina-Ala that steps have been taken to prevent further attacks in the area even as he noted that three persons had already been arrested in connection with the attack.

The governor, while positing that his administration would not allow armed militia to continue to terrorisze communities, encouraged the people of the state with information that can lead to the apprehension of the gang members to contact the police, Department of State Service or the military.