Describing the incident as most regrettable and unfortunate, Yaakugh explained that the NYSC would soon make known the identities of all the corps members involved. “We have very sketchy information indicating that about nine of our corps members were drowned in Gashaka yesterday. So far, seven bodies have been recovered and we are working with other relevant persons to recover the rest and to identify the persons. This is a very sad development and the entire NYSC family in Taraba State is already thrown into deep mourning,” Yaakugh said.

Also confirming the incident, the Taraba State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP David Misal, said that nine corps members were on a picnic along a river at Mayo Sibre, in Serti, Gashaka LGA, when the water volume surged with more force than they could handle and, consequently, due to a heavy down pour, nine of them were washed away.

“I can confirm to you, on a very sad note, that seven bodies of corps members serving in Gashaka Local Government Area, who were on a picnic at Mayo Sebri, have been recovered. “The information we have at this time shows that the corps members were having some good time in the river when the sudden upsurge in the water level overwhelmed them and swept nine of them off. So far, we have recovered seven bodies and we are working with the locals and NYSC officials to recover the other two.