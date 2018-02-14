The Sun News
Home / National / 8th National Assembly most vibrant in Nigeria's history, says Rep

8th National Assembly most vibrant in Nigeria’s history, says Rep

— 14th February 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The member representing Bekwara/Obanlikwu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Legor Idagbor, has stated that the current 8th National Assembly is the most vibrant in history of Legislature in the country.

Idagbor, who said this in an interaction with journalists,  in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday, maintained that the Lower Chamber has done better than any previous legislature in Nigeria considering the number of bills we have passed so far.

His words,  “The 8th National Assembly is the most vibrant in the history of the Legislature in Nigeria. I stand to be corrected. This can be measured by the number of bills we have passed so far. It is no longer business as usual, ‘’ he said.

“We came into being at the time Nigerians were yearning for a change of the entire Government system. This expectation of Nigerians spurred the house to move rapidly in order to satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of the people, especially their constituents.”

Legor, who is the Deputy Chairman of House committee on Legislative Budget, further said that based on the expectations of Nigerians, the lawmakers are expected to do things differently and they have done it credibly well adding, “We have done our best and I think we have not failed Nigerians.”

He disclosed that he had sponsored 12 bills, moved seven motions and submitted nine copies of petitions by his constituents within his two and half years in the Assembly.

The former commissioner for works in the state said he collaborated with other National Assembly members from the state to push for the total rehabilitation of Ugep-Ogoja-Katsina Ala road which is now receiving attention from the Federal Government.

“We have also pushed for the rehabilitation of the remaining portion of the road which is Ugep-Calabar, which is receiving attention, I believe that very soon work will start on that section of the road, ‘’ he said.

Legor further disclosed that they are working on the possibility of the rehabilitation of Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road whether it could be extended to Aba in Abia State, in order to boost the economy of Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

