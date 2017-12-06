The Sun News
8th House' passed record number of bills – Dogara

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has given his colleagues a pass mark, saying, the eight  House has passed a record number of bills and motions.

According to the Speaker, the achievement of the House was made possible through the contributions and cooperation of all members.

He, therefore, thanked his colleagues for what he described as’ their unwavering support for his leadership’.

Speaking during a handover ceremony of New Telegraph Newspapers’ Award for Public Service in 2017, received on his behalf by the House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker opined that Nigerians will celebrate the 8th Assembly after the expiration of their tenure in 2019 as more bills would be passed in 2018.

“I know they may have sieved through the records and seen that some of the best achievements of the House have been as a result of some of the things in the custody of the Leader. Things like the record number of Motions and Bills, these are unparalleled in the history of the Nigerian Legislature. Even today we did something very novel, it is our first time even in this Assembly, and it was under the auspices of the leadership and the Leader of the House”, he said.

The Speaker also revealed that the House will continue to celebrate Nigerians who excel in various spheres of human life saying, “We have broken the glass ceiling in different areas of calling. We made a promise that any Nigerian that excels or sets a good record, the National Assembly – in particular, the House of Representatives – will celebrate that person.

He continued, “Today we celebrated two young people who have lived and set records in their fields and they are living testimonies to the Nigerian youth that whatever is their dream, it is achievable, and I pray that – as I said in the Chambers today – the recognition given to them on the floor of the House will spur them to greater achievements in life”, he said, referring to Aarinola Olaiya Blessing and Abdulsalam Kamaldeen, who were honoured for exceptional academic excellence during Tuesday’s sitting.

The Speaker further called on legislators to sustain their efforts and congratulated other 2017 New Telegraph Newspaper and other awardees.

Gbajabiamila, on his part, said being chosen to represent the Speaker was an honour and that the award had made all members extremely proud.

“The specific award was public service award 2017. It was a very worthy, meaningful award. It takes a certain character to excel in public service in Nigeria and amongst all the public servants in Nigeria, you were chosen as the numero uno. For us in the House of Representatives, we are extremely elated and proud of you and your achievement.

 

