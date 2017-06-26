The Sun News
Latest
26th June 2017 -
26th June 2017 - Anti-Open Grazing law: ANEM raps Miyetti Allah
26th June 2017 - Benue group gives scholarships to indigent Masters students
26th June 2017 - 30 years after, Christ’s School old boys reunite
26th June 2017 - Vehicle acquisition scheme, rising cost of imported cars’ll boost auto policy –Boyi, PAN MD
26th June 2017 - Agro-forestry: Nigerian farmers can make N5bn from hardwood business
26th June 2017 - AfDB to deploy $1.1bn to agric to tackle food drought
26th June 2017 - PYXERA, YieldWise to equip 20,000 tomato farmers against post-harvest losses
26th June 2017 - Dizengoff  restates commitment to mechanised agriculture in Nigeria
26th June 2017 - Reconsider stand on EPA –EU envoy tells Nigeria
Home / Business / 

— 26th June 2017

China’s SAFE policy to slow down overseas investments

Chinese companies were a major force in global cross-border M&As in 2016. According to statistics from Thomson Reuters, China’s cross-border M&A transactions totaled $221 billion in 2016, more than double the figure of $109 billion seen in 2015, marking a historic high and accounting for about 6.14 percent of global M&As in terms of value. In particular, the value of Chinese M&As in the US surged 841 percent from the previous year. There are many reasons contributing to the surge in overseas M&As by Chinese companies, such as rising labor costs, the heavy tax burden, high deleveraging pressure and excess savings in the domestic market. But it is mainly the capital surplus brought by the country’s rapid urbanization that has propelled Chinese companies to make so many cross-border M&As. HNA Group, Fosun International and Anbang Insurance used to spend a lot of time looking for potential acquisition targets around the world, and became three of the most active Chinese buyers in overseas M&As. However, they may now have to slow their M&A pace. According to media reports, with Chinese regulators tightening controls over capital outflows, deals worth $5 million or more will require approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. While large strategic acquisitions are likely to get the green light, acquisitions of non-core assets like properties may not get passed. Moreover, although the Chinese yuan’s depreciation motivates companies to seek asset diversification overseas, it also makes deals more expensive. Another important reason for an M&A slowdown is that the Chinese government is quite concerned that the aggressive, sometimes highly leveraged M&A deals may trigger financial risks. Take a close look at Chinese companies’ overseas M&As, and there are a few noteworthy features that stand out. First, overseas M&As are usually accompanied with the cross-border transfer of financial resources. Some companies directly or indirectly make use of special power or policy to add to their credit line, increasing the likelihood of success for their merger deals overseas. Second, some Chinese companies apply for collateralized loans after acquiring overseas assets so as to avoid the trouble of withdrawing capital from their home country. Third, expanding overseas assets also allow Chinese companies to borrow more and get more credit support both from home and abroad. Fourth, in some M&A cases, overseas firms are just cover and platforms for asset operations, which serve as collateral for financing. Their actual business performance in terms of revenue and profits as well as financial security is not the top priority. It should be noted that over the past few years, some Chinese companies made overseas M&As based on “scale expansion and high debt ratio,” and they expanded their overseas assets so much they became “too big to fail” so as to signal their economic importance. However, such acquisitions backed by capital and rapid expansion may encounter various problems and risks. For instance, changes in financial regulatory policies, tightening of foreign exchange control measures and a clampdown on financial corruption may all affect M&As due to financing problems or policy constraints. Fundamentally, when the extraordinary speed of expansion runs contrary to common sense and lacks basic business foundations, problems are bound to ensue. Above all, under the current circumstances of domestic financial supervision, highly leveraged cross-border M&As by Chinese companies will be curbed, probably resulting in a notable shrinkage in such transactions this year.

Source: globaltimes.com.cn

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

— 26th June 2017

China’s SAFE policy to slow down overseas investments Chinese companies were a major force in global cross-border M&As in 2016. According to statistics from Thomson Reuters, China’s cross-border M&A transactions totaled $221 billion in 2016, more than double the figure of $109 billion seen in 2015, marking a historic high and accounting for about 6.14…

Share

  • Anti-Open Grazing law: ANEM raps Miyetti Allah

    — 26th June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Synod of all Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) has condemned, in strong terms, the utterances credited to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH), claiming ownership of the Benue valley and threatening to mobilise their members to resists the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Benue State. Recall…

    Share

  • Benue group gives scholarships to indigent Masters students

    — 26th June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group known as Akweya Forum for Advancement (AFA) has given scholarship awards to three indigent students undergoing their Masters programme in Nigeria. Each of the awardees went home with the sum of N200, 000 as palliatives to assist them in their academic pursuit. President of AFA, Prof. Egri Ejembi, during…

    Share

  • Vehicle acquisition scheme, rising cost of imported cars’ll boost auto policy –Boyi, PAN MD

    — 26th June 2017

    By Moses Akaigwe Ibrahim Dutsinma Boyi, the Managing Director of Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria (PAN), Kaduna, is a 1984 graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with BSc. in Accounting. He also holds an MBA from ESUT Business School, Lagos. With over 24 years of practical experience gained in the energy sector (oil, gas and power)…

    Share

  • Agro-forestry: Nigerian farmers can make N5bn from hardwood business

    — 26th June 2017

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Nigeria is endowed with several tropical trees that are suitable for agro-forestry because of their multiple uses as sources of food, animal feed, timber, energy, stakes, chewing sticks, and soil fertility restorers. However, in the midst of theses, there are some trees that being referred to as hardwood, which…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share