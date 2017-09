From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Senate of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the expulsion of 87 students from eight faculties.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Garba Waziri, announced that the decision was taken at the end of the Senate’s 164th and 166th regular meetings .

It added that the Department of Business Administration had the highest number of expelled students with 12, while that of Banking and Finance, and Political Science had nine and seven students expelled respectively

Departments of Philosophy and Religion, Public Administration and English Language expelled five students each while four students each were affected by the expulsions in Law, History and Diplomatic Studies, and Economics departments.

A total of seven out of the 17 other students involved in the misconduct were suspended from the university for between a semester to a session.