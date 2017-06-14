Bello to Senate: Get rid of Melaye

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has urged the Nigerian Senate to check members that lack proper upbringing in their midst to save its image from hurt.

Bello spoke to State House Correspondents after he had a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as he briefed him on political incidents in his state.

Political crisis involving Bello and the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye is said to have resulted in the death of two persons hit by police bullet but could not be identified to know whose camp they belonged.

Melaye’s recall is set to have commenced with the collection signatures at the weekend.

The governor who denied there was crisis in the state also refuted allegations that he has budgeted N1 billion for Melaye’s recall, saying the people of West Senatorial District have learnt from a bitter mistake of not taming and curbing what he called “social deviance” and have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him.

Bello told newsmen that, “I came to brief the Acting President of development in my state. We all know Mr. President is taking a rest and the man at the helm of affairs needs to be periodically briefed.

On the crisis between him and Melaye, he said: “I would rather admonish Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and upbringing, such becomes a problem to the society. And if the society does not take steps to correct such child, at such time the government would be faced with the task of controlling such. That is what is happening in Kogi State.

“Then talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that, that is an institution that is held in respect and I think the Senate and indeed the National Assembly is made of men of integrity and good character. I think it is necessary it checks any social deviance within it.

“But sincerely speaking Kogi State is living in peace, projects are on, we are all happy over there, salaries are paid at the right time.”

On Melaye’s allegation that he has a war chest of N1 billion to remove him from the Senate, the governor said: “That is his imagination. The good people of Okunland and indeed west senatorial district have learnt from a bitter mistake of not taming and social deviance early enough and they have decided to take lawful steps in recall their senator.”