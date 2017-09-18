The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - 850 renounce cult membership in Ondo
18th September 2017 - Ramsey Noah makes case for cinemas
18th September 2017 - Gunmen kill Kaduna businessman, abduct wife
18th September 2017 - Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos scales ICAO, NCAA audit
18th September 2017 - BREAKING:  ‎CJN creates corruption, financial crimes court
18th September 2017 - Alhassan’s tale and more cracks in APC
18th September 2017 - USAID donates N30m medical equipment to Kogi
18th September 2017 - APC true federalism committee receives over 100 memoranda in Ibadan
18th September 2017 - Take your Python Dance to Boko Haram, herdsmen, MASSOB tells FG
18th September 2017 - Only referendum can stop us – IPOB
Home / Cover / National / 850 renounce cult membership in Ondo

850 renounce cult membership in Ondo

— 18th September 2017

 

 

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

 

No fewer than 850 people Monday renounced their membership of cult groups in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The repentant members of the secret cults include traditional chiefs, religious leaders, youths and traditional priests. The former cultists took the decision after they had reportedly drunk a liquid substance at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo. It was gathered that the monarch and some elders of the town were not happy with the incessant clashes among rival cult groups, a development which has led to loss of lives of many youths in the town. The traditional ruler summoned his chiefs and other residents of the town to his palace where they took the substance after they had taken an oath administered by the monarch. fro  our findings, the monarch had through the chiefs invited cultists in the town to converge on the palace or face serious consequences. A source said “the palace adopted the system to curb the killing and violence among the cult groups. Many of them have been going to the palace to drink the ‘water’ and renounce, they will also drop their weapons. If after drinking the water, the person goes back to cult, he will die mysteriously. “You can see that since the traditional exercise has started, you hardly hear of killing or fighting as a result of cult activities. Over 850 of them have done it and their activities have really reduced.” The source noted that those that were not ready for the traditional cleansing had left the town. Confirming the development, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure, Mr. Michael Adeyeye said the exercise is to eradicate the illegal activities of the cultists. He explained that a traditional rite was performed at the palace on those who were ready to renounce their membership. “There are some people who do the cleansing on them (cultists) at the palace but I don’t know how they do it, all I know is that they are made to swear to an oath that they will not go back to cultism.” Adeyeye explained.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

850 renounce cult membership in Ondo

— 18th September 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure   No fewer than 850 people Monday renounced their membership of cult groups in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The repentant members of the secret cults include traditional chiefs, religious leaders, youths and traditional priests. The former cultists took the decision after they had reportedly drunk a liquid substance…

  • Gunmen kill Kaduna businessman, abduct wife

    — 18th September 2017

      From Sola Ojo, Kaduna Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a Kaduna-based businessman, Sherif Yazid along Kaduna-Abuja expressway. A top security agent who does not want to be mentioned in this report and another source close to the family confirmed the development in Kaduna on Monday. The late Yazid, according to findings…

  • Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos scales ICAO, NCAA audit

    — 18th September 2017

    By Louis Ibah The Murtala Mohammed Airport has been certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs). At the NCAA Conference Room, the Director General, Capt.. Muhtar Usman presented the Certificate with no. NCAA/ARD/AC/001 to the Managing Director of the…

  • BREAKING:  ‎CJN creates corruption, financial crimes court

    — 18th September 2017

      From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has directed heads of the divisions of courts to establish a special court for corruption and financial crimes cases. This, he explained will curb the unnecessary delay associated with the prosecution of such cases. In addition, the CJN has further directed…

  • USAID donates N30m medical equipment to Kogi

    — 18th September 2017

    The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday presented medical equipment worth about N30 million for 60 health facilities in Kogi. Dr Alobo Gabriel, the State Team Leader for Maternal and Child Survival Program (MCSP), disclosed this while handing over the equipment to the State Ministry of Health. Gabriel said that the equipment would…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share