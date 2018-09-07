84.2m voters to decide Buhari’s fate

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than 84.271 million Nigerians would participate in next year’s polls across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed.

It has also concluded plans to electronically tag sensitive materials for the 2019 general election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed these during a quarterly meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja, yesterday, where he added that 14.551 million new voters were registered.

He said though the figure might drop slightly after running the Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), the current figure represents about 21 per cent increase on the existing register.

“As you are aware, the commission concluded the current phase of the nationwide CVR exercise last week.

“For 16 months, from April 27, 2017 to August 31, 2018, the exercise was conducted continuously in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as envisaged by the Electoral Act (amended.)

“At the end of the exercise, 14,551,482 new voters were registered. If this figure is added to the existing register of 69,720,350 voters, it means that the nation now has a voter population of 84,271,832.

“On this note, let me also appeal to Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the ongoing nationwide display of the particulars of new voters for claims and objections as required by law.

“By doing so, citizens will be helping the commission to further clean up the register and purge it of all ineligible registrants as required by section 12 of the Electoral Act.

“The commission has consistently shared information on the voter registration exercise with Nigerians by publishing the figures as well as detailed breakdown by states and gender.

“Furthermore, the commission is convening a meeting of the national Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), next week, to review the security arrangement for the election.