National / 81,871 people live with HIV/AIDS in Ondo

81,871 people live with HIV/AIDS in Ondo

— 2nd December 2017
From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
No fewer than 81,871 people have been infected with the Human
Immuno deficiency Virus in Ondo State.

A report presented by the state’s agency for the control of Aids indicated that 5,048 people were newly infected, 8,048 were on treatment while 4,701 women tested positive to the disease.

The report added that 748 of the HIV/AIDS patients were on antiretroviral therapy.

The report presented by the chairman, Ondo State Agency for the
Control of AIDS and Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Sunday
Abegunde indicated that many persons refused to undergo the HIV/AIDS
test.
Abegunde said the current administration in the state would not relent in its effort to ensuring that the disease was eradicated in the state.
He also declared that the state has HIV zero-prevalence of 1.6 percent.

He also said the government put the issue of the disease at the top of
its political and practical agenda.

In his keynote address, the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, who
declared the event open said the state government has been up and
doing to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of the disease and
also prevent new infections within the state.
The governor noted that the state government has been doing its best
to protect the people living with HIV from being stigmatized.

He said “Awareness and mobilization is going to be scaled up in the state. In addition, an investment in testing, treatment and elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV will show down the spread of HIV infection and lead to early treatment which is the key
to viral suppression and long term survival.

“This treatment will also lead to reduced death and new infections among children. Also the plight of the People living with HIV is a major concern of this administration,” he added.
Urging people to avoid multiple sex partners and non-use of condom,
Akeredolu said collective fight against HIV  would reduce the prevalence of the disease.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

