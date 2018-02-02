The Sun News
81 Boko Haram suspects arraigned in open court

— 2nd February 2018

Eighty-one people accused of fighting for Boko Haram went on trial in Niger yesterday in a public court sitting, one of the first of its kind after closed-door trials of suspected insurgents were criticised by human rights groups.

Those on trial in a special international court in the capital Niamey came from Niger, Nigeria and Chad and are suspected of playing a role in Boko Haram’s near decade-long bid to create a caliphate in Nigeria.

The Islamist insurgency has spread beyond its roots in Nigeria, killing 20,000 and uprooting nearly 3 million in the Lake Chad region. The Niamey trials follow closed-door Boko Haram trials, including in Nigeria where a court in October jailed 45 people to between three and 31 years in jail, but the government did not say what they were convicted of.

Open trials are meant to show that suspected fighters will be given due process, and could also help alleviate a conflict that has been stoked at times by the mistreatment of captives. The death in 2009 of Boko Haram founder Mohammed Yusuf in police custody is seen as one of the major triggers for the conflict.

The Niamey court will hear 22 separate cases over the next 10 days, following the trial of nearly 300 people on similar charges last year. In all, nearly 1,000 people are expected to come before the court.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd February 2018 at 6:11 am
    There is nothing call Boko Haram in this territory of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria are the only criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. What is in existence now in this territory of the natives is Law of War. No one has legitimacy of the law to file a case against natives of this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Any native in the hands of the enemy is prisoner of war- existence securities of any native of this territory of the natives in the hands of the enemy, is guaranteed in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over. God Is With Us!!!

