The pussy bow style is back from those sassy-street-style stars to ultra-chic super models strutting down the catwalks – everyone is wearing one.

Pussy-bow neckline is a classic and sophisticated fashion trend appearing on both tops and flowing dresses giving them a very retro but rather sexy vibe.

Not just for girly girls, the pussy bow style is more versatile than you think and there are so many ways to wear one. You can play with the style and tie it in a bow, or just leave it draping around you.

It looks amazing when paired with jeans, high waisted-skirts or trousers and, it is a great look when either worn alone or layered with a vest or a sweater.

They come in a wide range of colours, prints and shapes.