– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - 800,000 commit suicide annually – WHO
11th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: CHIOMA UDEAGBALA
11th September 2018 - APC: Jalo, Kigbu, others pick, return guber forms
10th September 2018 - Kwara South senate seat: I have no grudge against Gov Ahmed – Ibrahim
10th September 2018 - ADC to Buhari: Theresa May visit, others, not endorsement of performance
10th September 2018 - Hijrah: Osun Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday
10th September 2018 - Jigawa Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday
10th September 2018 - Jail term: Yobe Govt. approves life imprisonment for rapists
10th September 2018 - Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia
10th September 2018 - FG ’ll support UNILORIN in building world class sports centre, says Dalung
Home / National / 800,000 commit suicide annually – WHO
SUICIDE ANNUALLY

800,000 commit suicide annually – WHO

— 11th September 2018

The World Health Organisation has said no fewer than 800,000 people commit suicide annually, the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 15 and 29, in 2016.

READ ALSO: Inactivity puts over 1.4bn adults at physical, mental risk – WHO

WHO made this known in a statement to commemorate the World Suicide Prevention Day, yesterday.

The global health agency said the common methods of suicide were hanging and firearms occurring in all countries and regions, whether rich or poor.

It added, however, that most occurred in low and middle-income countries, which accounted almost four-fifths of global suicides in 2016.

“In high-income countries, there is a well-established link between suicide and mental health issues such as depression and alcohol use disorders.

“But many suicides take place on an impulse during moments of crisis,” it said.

The UN health agencies estimated that a person died every 40 seconds by suicide and up to 25 times as many make a suicide attempt. To help communities to prevent suicides, WHO and the Mental Health Commission of Canada released a toolkit.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SUICIDE ANNUALLY

800,000 commit suicide annually – WHO

— 11th September 2018

The World Health Organisation has said no fewer than 800,000 people commit suicide annually, the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 15 and 29, in 2016. READ ALSO: Inactivity puts over 1.4bn adults at physical, mental risk – WHO WHO made this known in a statement to commemorate the World Suicide…

  • JALO

    APC: Jalo, Kigbu, others pick, return guber forms

    — 11th September 2018

    Speaking to newsmen, Jalo attributed non-engagement of youths in the North in business activities to insecurity challenges confronting the North East. Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The immediate past national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, and several others, including former federal permanent secretary, Dauda Kigbo, were among governorship aspirant who…

  • PERFORMANCE

    ADC to Buhari: Theresa May visit, others, not endorsement of performance

    — 10th September 2018

    “It is laughable and ridiculous for anybody to be laying claim or to be seeing the visit of world leaders to Nigeria as an endorsement of Buhari’s performance. Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Edo State Organizing Secretary and Director of Contact and Mobilization, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mr. Matthew Edaghese says President Muhammadu Buhari should not…

  • Hijrah

    Hijrah: Osun Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN Osun Government has announced Tuesday as public holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year, 1440 after the Hijrah. This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Adebisi Obawale, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, on Monday in Osogbo. Obawale said Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration had since inception celebrated Hijrah as a public holiday. He…

  • jigawa government

    Jigawa Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN The Jigawa Government, has declared Tuesday Sept. 11 as work-free day to celebrate the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1440 After Hijrah (AH). Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the State Head of the Civil Service, announced the holiday in a statement in Dutse on Monday. The statement said the government felicitated…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share