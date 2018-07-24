8 town hall meetings, one gospel

From Sagbama to Southern Ijaw to Kolokuma/ Opokuma to Ekeremor to Brass to Nembe to Yenagoa to Ogbia, the mission was to puncture news making the round after the Amasooma violence in which about seven were killed that the on-going public service reforms was targeted at select group over perceived political differences. Governor Seriake Dickson had given his blessings to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson to carry out the town hall meetings in the local government headquarters and spread the gospel of the human face of the public service reforms.

He said his government has no intention to witch-hunt anybody.

“For the opposition spreading lies, I challenge them to develop their community and let us see, if they can’t they should join us. If you can’t bring development to us don’t bring destruction to our state. Part of the lasting legacies we would leave behind would not be only in the schools, hospitals and roads and bridges that we are building; it won’t be only a legacy of stability and security of our state, it would also need to include a legacy of a public service that is disciplined, well motivated and solid. This is what we are embarking on in the public service reforms. Like everything human, it cannot be perfect and I am always very sensitive to that. This is because I see people who should be dismissed; people who should be arraigned in courts for forgery, I said they should not because the reforms must have a human face. The people concern with fake certificates should meet the committee with the last genuine certificate otherwise stop complaining. Those who have to retire at 60 or 35 years of service, you have to go on retirement. Those whose names are there but are not coming to work but are receiving salaries, we are going to remove your names. All those who want to make a career in public service, particularly young graduates, this reforms would throw a lot of opportunities to you. We would not allow fraudsters in the public system, those who think they have a right to defraud this state. If you are a civil servant who is tired of the work, retire quietly and don’t stay to badmouth anybody. If you want to play politics, leave the service to play your politics. If you are a genuine civil servant ready to work with any government, let me assure you that no harm would come your way. These reforms are not intended to punish or bring hardship to any law abiding civil servant doing his job.”