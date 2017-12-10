8 persons die, 9 injured in Ogun auto crash

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Eight persons, including six males and two females have been reportedly killed, while nine others sustained serious injuries in an early morning accident on yesterday at Olorunpodo Junction, near Ogbere, Ogun State, along Lagos-Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ETU 409 XA and a Volvo truck, with number plate KRD 908 XN, according to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, was caused by reckless driving on the part of the truck driver.

He explained that the truck driver heading to Benin was driving against the traffic when it collided with the commercial bus heading towards Ijebu Ode.

Akinbiyi stated that the injured, including the driver of the bus, who later died at the hospital, were rescued and taken to a private hospital in the J4 area of Ogbere, while the dead bodies of the victim, had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.

He stated further that the wreckage of the commercial bus and the Volvo truck had been evacuated and towed to the Ogbere police station.

Meanwhile, the Corps Commander of the Ogun State traffic management outfit, Seni Ogunyemi, has warned drivers of articulated vehicles to desist from reckless disregard for traffic laws, urging them to always give consideration to other road users, most especially, during the ‘ember’ months with the attendant increase in human and vehicular movement.