8 Division, Nigerian Army takes off in Sokoto

18th October 2017

The newly-established 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Sokoto, has taken off with the assumption of duty of its pioneer General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig.-Gen. Olabanji Samuel.

Gen. Samuel disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal at the Government House, in Sokoto, on Wednesday.

He said necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure the smooth take-off of the new division.

He said the bulk of the men and officers of the divisio had now been mobilised to ensure its proper take off.

“As you may recall, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Burutai, announced the establishment of this division when he visited Sokoto earlier this year.

“I am to inform you that we have taken off and we solicit the support and cooperation of the people and State Governments under our jurisdiction,” the new GOC said.

Gov. Tambuwal assured the Army authorities of his government’s total support so as to enable the new division to achieve its set objectives.

“We welcome you with open hearts; to us, the military are our friends and we will give you all the necessary support to achieve success.

“We owe you that much having given everything you have to protect us at all times and we will do everything we can to make your stay comfortable.

“As for the new GOC, we assure you that Sokoto is your home, as we cherish our position of being the most peaceful state in the federation, and your arrival will make us strengthen that position,” the governor said. (NAN)

