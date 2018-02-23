8 APC govs to Buhari: Run in 2019

• Give me more time –President

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Eight All Progressives Congress (APC) governors told President Muhammadu Buhari, at a meeting convened at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, to throw his hat in the ring for a second term in 2019.

Governors of Edo, Kogi, Kano, Kaduna, Imo, Bauchi, Jigawa and Ogun states were at the parley which held at the at the First Lady’s Conference Room.

Thereafter, Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha disclosed this to newsmen after the meeting, yesterday night.

He also disclosed that the meeting focused on the country, the party and Buhari’s 2019 ambition.

Okorocha told State House Correspondents that Buhari urged governors to give him time and that he will soon make his intention known, on the 2019 elections.

“We discussed so many issues that affects the nation, our party and Mr. President’s ambition to run for 2019 elections.

“It is the desire of the governors that Mr. President should run for this exalted office; given his performance in the last two years. We believe that if he continues Nigeria will be better for it.

“Anyhow, Mr. President, in his usual manner, has requested that we give him time and that he will address the nation’s and the cacaus of the party very soon. So, we should be full of expectations that Mr. President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions but we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking.”

President Buhari had, in a bid to halt the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, February 6, appointed the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu to lead the reconciliation process of members of the party.

The meeting started at about few minutes to 8:00pm and ended at 10:15pm.